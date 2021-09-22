This weekend will be good for those in Lancaster County who like concerts and good times.

Whether you're looking for a fun family movie night out, or a festival dedicated to drinking beer from over 50 vendors, it all can be found without leaving the county.

Here are seven events to check out this weekend.

Stonewall Vessels

Lancaster-based rock band Stonewall Vessels will play some tunes at Phantom Power this weekend.

More information: Friday, 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door | More info

Family Movie Night

The Manheim Township Recreation Department is hosting a showing of Disney's "Descendants."

Those attending must register, and are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Attendees will get a free bag of popcorn and a free glow stick.

A limited snack and drink selection will be available for purchase at the concession stand (cash only).

More information: Friday, 8 p.m. | Weaver Fields, 2883 Weaver Road, Lancaster | Cost: Free

Lititz Craft Beer Festival

The 7th annual Lititz Craft Beer Festival returns this year in three sessions to ensure proper crowd control. More than 50 breweries are participating in the event.

More information: Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. | Tait, 401 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz | Cost: $45 | More info

Landis Woods Art Show

This event will feature several artists, wine tastings from Thorn Hill Winery and live entertainment. Attendees are asked to wear masks.

More information: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | 2369 Lititz Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info

Popup Sketchbook Creation

Nichole Madonna will guide participants through making an accordion-style sketchbook.

More information: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $5 suggested donation | More info

'A One Love World Event'

Bluesy rock-and-roll group D.C. & Co. are hosting a concert dedicated to spreading love and healing. The band will be joined by Carlos Elliot & Friends.

“We are creating this time and space to come together and forget about our differences, our fears and politics,” D.C. Co. bandleader Dave Costarella said in a news release. “Let the music be our common ground to share love at a much higher and inclusive level, to heal ourselves, to heal each other and to heal this planet.”

More information: Sunday, 3 to 7 p.m., rain or shine | Marion Court Room, 7 E. Marion St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door | More info

Liily

Los Angeles-based experimental group Liily, known for its genre-bending style, will perform at Tellus360.

More information: Monday, 8 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $12 | 21+ | More info