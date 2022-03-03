Spring is just around the corner, which means events in Lancaster County will start to pick up once more.

There's a lot to do in the county this weekend, including a talent show, a mud sale, several concerts and more.

Here are seven things to do in Lancaster County this weekend.

Mud sale

Bart Township's mud sales kick off Friday with a craft show. Saturday will feature several auctions, including quilts and tools, as well as furniture, carriages and fishing trips. Proceeds benefit Bart Township Fire Company. Here's a full calendar of Lancaster County's mud sales.

More information: Friday, March 4 starting at 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. | Bart Township Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville | Cost: Free admission | More info

Talent show

Theater company Teatro Paloma, which celebrates and amplifies the voices of Latin American people in Lancaster County, will host a talent show. The event will feature a community art gallery before and after the show, as well as catered food from La Cocina Restaurant.

More information: Friday, March 4 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. | Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Murder mystery dinner

The 14th annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Mount Hope Mansion will feature an interactive '80s school reunion theme. Visitors will enjoy a four-course meal at the Mount Hope Mansion while they try to solve the murder. People under 18 need to be accompanied by an adult.

More information: Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 5 at 1 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 6 at 1 and 5:30 p.m. | Mount Hope Mansion, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim | Cost: $59.95 | More info

Countdown to Ecstasy

Steely Dan tribute band Countdown to Ecstasy, named in honor of the band's sophomore album released in 1973, will perform at Tellus360 this weekend. The band's event page says that they've "dedicated themselves to this music and to their audience of hipsters, old-heads and youthful seekers of truth."

More information: Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m. | The Temple at Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $25 in advance, $30 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Spring Roses Vendor Show

The Spring Roses Vendor Show will feature several vendors and local businesses selling wares like clothing, candles, pottery, food, kitchenware and more. The show features a fundraiser for Manheim Teen Central, which is a faith-based after-school program for teens.

More information: Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Manheim Farm Show Exhibition Building, 502 Adele Dr., Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

High Fever

High Fever will host its monthly dance party at the Village this weekend, with the theme being Bourbon Street in honor of Mardi Gras. The party will feature a DJ, drag performers, go-go dancers and a costume contest.

More information: Saturday, March 5 from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. | The Village, 205 N. Christian St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info

Laura Stevenson

Indie singer-songwriter Laura Stevenson will perform at Phantom Power this weekend. Screaming Females singer/guitarist Marissa Paternoster will open the show. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required for the show.

More information: Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 in advance, $18 the day-of | More info