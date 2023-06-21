Pardon our pun, but it's a festi-full weekend in Lancaster County.

Events include Riverfest, which has activities in Columbia and Marietta, as well right across the county line in Wrightsville, the Rotary Wheels and Wings Festival in Lititz, Ephrata Brewfest and the Celtic Fling and Highland Games.

Prefer to just sit back and enjoy the show? The People's Shakespeare Project will present outdoor performances of "The Merry Wives of Windsor," WIOV will host a show to determine its Fallfest opener and blues guitarist Popa Chubby will perform a tribute to Jimi Hendrix at Long's Park.

Whatever you do, we hope you have fun. Here are seven things to do in Lancaster County this weekend.

'The Merry Wives of Windsor'

The People's Shakespeare Project kicked off its outdoor production of William Shakespeare's "The Merry Wives of Windsor" Tuesday, though there's still plenty of time to catch a performance. The play follows a group of housewives who vow to get revenge on Sir John Falstaff, who has done wrong by his community. (Remember the 2006 movie "John Tucker Must Die?"? The film was based on this play.)

More information: 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday | LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free, or a $20 suggested donation | More info

Riverfest

Lancaster County's towns that border the Susquehanna River — Columbia and Marietta — as well as Wrightsville in York County, will celebrate a turning point in the Civil War with annual Riverfest festivities this weekend.

Riverfest commemorates when Union soldiers burned down the Columbia-Wrightsville bridge on June 28, 1863, to prevent Confederate soldiers from accessing Lancaster County.

This celebration will feature plethora events across the three towns, including lectures, trolley tours, Civil War reenactments, concerts, food trucks, a paddle race, a music festival, a garden tour and much more. Check out the event's website for a full itinerary.

More information: Friday through Sunday | Several locations in river towns Marietta, Columbia and Wrightsville, York County | Cost: Most events are free to attend, check itinerary for individual event costs | More info

WIOV Showdown in the Park

Several musicians will perform and compete for their chance to open the I-105 WIOV Fallfest, a large country music festival that attracts household-name headliners and thousands of fans each year.

More information: 6-9 p.m. Friday | New Holland Community Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland | Cost: Free admission | More info

Wheels and Wings

The Rotary Club of Lancaster will kick off its annual Rotary Wheels and Wings Festival and 5K this Saturday, featuring more than 300 cars, food, activities for kids, live entertainment and more.

Attendees can register their cars at the event for $20 per car. Showrunners will give awards and trophies for categories like best hot rod, best import, best truck and a dozen other options. Registration for the 5K ends at 3 p.m. Friday and costs $30.

More information: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday | Lancaster Airport, 500 Airport Road, Lititz | Cost: Free admission, $5 for parking | More info

Ephrata Brewfest

Ephrata Brewfest is a beer festival that doubles as a benefit for several Ephrata-based organizations like the Ephrata Public Library, the Ephrata Recreation Center and Mainspring of Ephrata. Cover band Jimmy the Whale will perform. Attendees can enjoy brews from more than a dozen local and regional breweries.

More information: 1-4 p.m. Saturday | Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., Ephrata | Cost: $40 for general admission, $10 for designated drivers | 21+ | More info

Celtic Fling and Highland Games

Mount Hope Estate, the site of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, will celebrate Celtic culture this weekend with its popular annual Celtic Fling and Highland Games. Hear music from pipe bands and modern Celtic rock groups and try food like haggis balls and Scotch eggs. Then, watch athletes test their strength in the annual Scottish Highland Games competition. Find a full schedule, including performance times, online at parenfaire.com.

More information: Kickoff concert 5 p.m. Friday, gates open to festival 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday | Mount Hope Estate, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim | Cost: $29.95 general admission for those 12 and over Friday; $31.95 single-day general admission for adults and $13.95 for kids ages 5-11 Saturday or Sunday (Children 4 and under are free). Two-day tickets at discounted rate available online only. | More info

Popa Chubby concert

A blues artist from the Bronx, Popa Chubby (the stage name of Ted Horowitz) will perform a tribute to Jimi Hendrix as part of the Long's Park Summer Music Series. Horowitz has a history of honoring Hendrix. In 2006, he released a studio album of Hendrix's music, "Electric Chubbyland: Popa Chubby Plays Jimi Hendrix," with his takes on tracks like "Bold As Love" and "The Wind Cries Mary."

More information: 7:30 p.m. Sunday | Long's Park, Route 30 and Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info