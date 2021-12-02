The end of November and start of December signifies the start of the holiday season for many who celebrate: it's the time of the year for good food, time with family and friends and seasonal events.

Lancaster County has a lot to offer this weekend, from Christmas tree lightings to a production of "Les Miserables" and a snow-themed dance party.

Here are seven events in Lancaster County to go to this weekend.

Lancaster city Christmas tree lighting

The annual Mayor's Tree Lighting event will kick off this Friday, marking the lighting of the city's 25-foot fir tree. Big Boy Brass will perform during the event, and Santa will make an arrival at Penn Square.

More information: Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. | Penn Square, intersection of Queen and King streets in Lancaster City | Cost: Free | More info

Christmas in the Park

Lititz Springs Park will host its annual Christmas in the Park event, featuring its Christmas tree lighting, carolers and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Encore Dance Center's Performance Company will perform its holiday routine.

More information: Friday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. | Lititz Springs Park, 18 N. Broad St., Lititz | Cost: Free | More info

'Les Miserables: School Edition'

"Les Miserables" kicks off this weekend at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center. The "School Edition" offers a student-friendly production of the musical while still upholding the quality of the production. All cast members are ages 6-18 and come from the Lancaster or Berks areas, says Ed Fernandez, artistic director for EPAC.

More information: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. | Ephrata Performing Arts Center, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata | Cost: $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, veterans and students, $25 for children ages 5-11, free for children ages 0-4 | More info

Noble Hill Rescue open house

Visitors will be able to tour Noble Hill Rescue, a barn that takes in Lancaster County horses when they're no longer able to work. The event will also feature soaps, wreaths and other crafts, along with several food and drink options.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Noble Hill Rescue, 2002 Noble Road, Kirkwood | Cost: Free | More info

MewithoutYou

Philly-native rock band MewithoutYou will make a stop at Phantom Power this weekend in support of the 15th anniversary of their album "Brother, Sister." Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event required.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $27.50 in advance, $30 day-of | More info

High Fever: Snow ball

This week's High Fever dance party will celebrate its sixth anniversary in Lancaster with a dress code of snowy, all-white clothing. DJ Salinger will spin tunes.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. | The Village nightclub, 205 N. Christian St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info

Elvis Christmas at Terre Hill Park

Jeff Krick Jr. will perform several Elvis Christmas and gospel songs outside at Terre Hill Park this weekend. The park will also host several events over the weekend, including gingerbread cookie decorating, ice carving, a string ensemble, jazz performances and more. For a full schedule, click here.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. | Terre Hill Community Memorial Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill | Cost: Free | More info