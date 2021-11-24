Even on the weekend after Thanksgiving, there is still plenty to do in Lancaster County - and some of it is free.

A few bands with local ties, The Districts and Fuel, return to the area for concerts.

And, for those who are gearing up for the holiday season, there are several holiday-themed events to attend, including one with the Belsnickel.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Art4Everyone event

On Black Friday, Red Raven Art Company will sell 4" x 4" original works from more than 35 artists for $40 a piece.

More information: Friday, Nov. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission, but requires timed tickets. Works are $40 | More info

'Waitress'

The hit Broadway musical "Waitress," with music written by pop singer Sara Bareilles, will stop at Hershey Theatre this weekend as part of its nationwide tour. Read a few fun facts about the musical before going.

More information: Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 at 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1 and 6:30 p.m. | Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey | Cost: $25 and up | More info

The Districts concert

Lititz-native indie rock band The Districts will return to its home county to play some tunes during holiday season. The four-piece outfit will play songs from their upcoming album, "Great American Painting" during the show. We caught up with lead singer Rob Grote before the show - read the Q&A here. Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for admission.

More information: Friday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day-of | More info

Ephrata tree lighting

A celebration of all-things Christmas will happen in Ephrata this weekend, including Santa's arrival and a Christmas tree lighting. The Belsnickel will also be in attendance. For the uninitiated, the Belsnickel is a legend in Pennsylvania Dutch and other German-speaking societies. See our video about the Belsnickel here.

More information: Friday, Nov. 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. | Main St. in downtown Ephrata | Cost: Free | More info

Root's Flea Market

Visit Root's this weekend for the last flea market of the year. There will be vendors of all kinds, ranging from antiques to knickknacks and more.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Root's Old Mill Flea Market, 720 Graystone Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

Christmas Spirit Light Show grand opening

The lights show at the Clipper Magazine Stadium will feature new visuals, new music and a new layout. It's a drive-thru lights show, experienced completely from from the comfort of your car.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 27 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. | Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $20 for a vehicle with up to 8 passengers, $30 for 9+ passengers, $65 for an unlimited season pass | More info

Fuel concert

Harrisburg-native rock band Fuel, known best for its song "Shimmer," will perform at the all-new venue, Mickey's Black Box. Its opener will be Eternal Frequency, a woman-fronted hard rock band also from Harrisburg.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $30 for general admission | More info