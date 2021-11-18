Concerts, Christmas and cookies: Is there any better way to celebrate the upcoming holiday season in Lancaster County?

There are many events happening this weekend — some of which are free — ranging from an art gallery opening to a cookie tour, to a Christmas show with over 250 vendors.

Here are seven events to attend in Lancaster County this weekend.

You Me and Everyone We Know concert

Several bands, including rock bands You Me and Everyone We Know, The Stonewall Vessels, Sun Not Yellow and Serencia, will play at Tellus360 this Thursday.

More information: Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info

Amish Cookie Tour

The Amish Farm & House will begin its Amish Christmas Cookie Tour this weekend, starting this Friday. Those who go on the tour will receive homemade Amish Christmas cookies, along with the recipe on how to make them. The tour will continue on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18.

More information: Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. | Amish Farm & House, 2395 Covered Bridge Dr., Lancaster | Cost: $49.95 for ages 12+, $34.95 for ages 5-11, $8.95 for ages 0-4 | More info

ExtraGive Fest

There are dozens of events happening this Friday for the annual ExtraGive celebration, but this year, there will be a central celebration in Penn Square that features DJ Salinger, Dominique Jordan, the Adrian Garcia Band and Mama Tried. Check out the day's full event listing calendar here.

More information: Friday, Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight | Penn Square, at the intersection of King and Queen streets | Cost: Free | More info

Root's annual Christmas show

Root's Country Market & Auction will host its 17th annual Christmas Show this weekend. There will be more than 250 vendors, door prizes and a visit from Santa. Attendees are encouraged to bring dry and canned foods for the Manheim Food Bank.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Root's Country Market & Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Holiday-themed progressive rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to the Giant Center at Hersheypark this weekend to play its show, "Christmas Eve and Other Stories."

More information: Saturday, Nov. 20, two shows starting at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey | Cost: $46.65 and up | More info

Lancaster County Art Association exhibit opening

The Lancaster County Art Association will be hosting its annual holiday show, which will kick off with a new exhibit featuring plein air works of the Waber-Weber-Weaver Homestead. The opening will also feature two exhibits, "Holiday Memories" and "Merry Miniatures."

More information: Sunday, Nov. 21 starting at 1 p.m. | Lancaster County Art Association, 149 Precision Avenue, Strasburg | Cost: Free | More info

NRBQ concert

NRBQ, which stands for New Rhythm and Blues Quartet, has put on shows since the '60s. This weekend, they'll play alongside special guest, singer-songwriter Jeffrey Gaines at Phantom Power.

More information: Sunday, Nov. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $30 | 21+ | More info