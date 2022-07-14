Start your engines and get ready for the fun kind of traffic jam. There are a number of car shows taking place this summer in Lancaster County. While this is not an all-inclusive list, here are seven upcoming automobile events to check out.

LANCASTER COUNTY SPORTSMEN’S ASSOCIATION CARNIVAL AND CAR AND TRUCK SHOW

This family-friendly car, truck and motorcycle show is followed by a carnival. The event features games, prizes, food, music by DJ Frank Duda and more.

Where: 573 Hilldale Road, Holtwood.

When: Saturday; Car show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and carnival from 2-6 p.m.

Cost to attend: Free.

To register: Car, truck and motorcycle registration takes place from 10-11 a.m. on the day of the event.

More info: facebook.com/lancastercountysportsfarm.

CLASSIC CAR SHOW

The Classic Car Show 2022 at the Strasburg Community Park features cars on display, food, raffles, prizes, entertainment by DJ Rockin’ Roy Probst, kids games and activities including a scavenger hunt and more.

Where: Strasburg Community Park; 151 Precision Ave., Strasburg.

When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Rain date is Saturday, July 23.

Cost to attend: Free.

To register: Register on the day of the show with a donation to the park.

More info: Find more information and updates at strasburgpark.org or call 717-572-6830.

CRUISIN’ CUISINE CAR SHOW

Main Street Mount Joy’s Cruisin’ Car Show features food and live music.

Where: Main Street in Downtown Mount Joy.

When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

Cost to attend: Free.

To register: Day-of-show registration is $25. Preregistration is $20. Find a preregistration form at mainstreetmountjoy.com.

More info: Find more information at mainstreetmountjoy.com.

CARMANIA 2022

The Antique Automobile Club of America — the world’s oldest and largest antique car club — will host a family-friendly car show at their new headquarters located in Hershey. The car show is open to all makes, models and years including cars, motorcycles and trucks. The event features a car show, free coffee and doughnuts, food trucks, pinewood derby challenges, racing simulators, seminars, tours of the building and a meet and greet with Wayne Carini of the Discovery Channel TV series “Chasing Classic Cars.”

Where: AACA National Headquarters; 800 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey; parking is available in the field behind the building, enter from Hockersville Road.

When: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

Cost to attend: Free.

More info: Find more information and updates at aaca.org/CarMania.

UNITED ZION’S 2022 CAR & MOTORCYCLE CRUISE

The United Zion Retirement Community will host its annual car and motorcycle cruise featuring more than 200 show vehicles, food trucks and music by DJ Bob Rudy. The event is open to all vehicles and guest judges will give out more than 23 awards in categories for best paint, best racing car, best motorcycle and more. Proceeds from the show, now in its 15th year, help provide care and assistance for United Zion Retirement Community residents.

Where: Lancaster Evangelical Free Church; 419 Pierson Road, Lititz.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Rain date is Thursday, Aug. 11.

Cost to attend: Free.

To register: Registration takes place on the day of the event with a suggested donation of $25. The first 100 registrants receive a goodie bag.

More info: Find more information at uzrc.org.

DRIVING FOR DRAMA BENEFIT CAR SHOW

The third annual Driving For Drama benefits the Columbia High School Theater Booster Club. All cars are welcome. The event includes food vendors including PA Dairymen’s Association farm show milkshakes, music by DJ Eric Michaels and a live performance by the Columbia High School choir in addition to raffle and door prizes including Snap-On brand merchandise, tools and more as well as 40 trophies for categories such as best paint, best engine, best of show and more.

Where: 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 14.

Cost to attend: Free.

To register: Preregistration is $15. Day-of-show registration is $20. Find a preregistration form on the event’s Facebook page or at South 16th Street Garage located at 512 S. 16th St., Columbia. Preregistration forms must be postmarked by Sunday, July 31. Forms can also be dropped off at South 16th Street Garage.

More info: Visit the event’s Facebook page or call 717-684-3600.

2022 ASHARA-CASIPHIA LODGE 551 CAR, TRUCK & BIKE SHOW

The annual Ashara-Casiphia Lodge 551 Car, Truck & Bike Show features door prizes, awards chosen by sponsors, food vendors, raffles and music. Proceeds benefit local fire departments. The event is rain or shine.

Where: 710 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

Cost to attend: Free.

To register: Vehicle registration costs $20 and takes place at 9 a.m. on the day of the event.

More info: Email David at lodge551carshow@gmail.com.