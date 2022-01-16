Here’s a sample of what’s opening at Lancaster County theaters this month.

— “Beehive,” the 1960s musical, opens at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre on Friday, Jan. 21, and runs through Feb. 19. See accompanying story on the Dutch Apple's 2022 season for details.

— “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is the Fulton Theatre’s next main-stage show, opening Thursday, Jan. 20, with previews Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 18 and 19.

Adult actors portray a group of quirky middle school competitors who have varied personalities and spelling styles. The championship is on the line, so it’s never too late to test your knowledge on some of those spelling bee stumpers.

The Fulton Theatre is at 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster. Information and tickets: thefulton.org or 717-397-7425.

— “Fat Pig,” an award-winning, thought-provoking play by Neil LaBute, will be presented as a staged reading as part of Susquehanna Stage’s 2022 Undercurrent series. The reading will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

In the play, Tom, a business professional, is dating a confident, plus-sized librarian named Helen. When his co-workers find out about Helen, Tom must make a decision about how to handle the social pressures that surround his dating a woman his friends call a “fat pig.”

Admission is free and reservations are not needed. Susquehanna Stage is at 133 W. Market St., Marietta.

Information: susquehannastage.com or 717-426-1277.

“Matilda Jr.,” a youth production of a show based on the Roald Dahl classic, will be staged Jan. 21-23 at the Magic & Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise.

“Our Town,” Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning, play will be presented as a youth theater production of Servant Stage Company from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6 the Magic & Wonder Theater. See the accompanying story about Servant Stage Company's 2022 season for details.