April in Marietta, Columbia and other towns along the Susquehanna River means the cherry blossoms are falling, wildflowers are blooming and plein air painters are setting up their easels outdoors to capture the scenery.

The third River Towns Plein Air event takes place from April 12-23. Sixty artists from several states will work outdoors along the Susquehanna River and the surrounding towns from April 12-19 during the event. An exhibit and sale of the work created during the eight-day outdoor painting session takes place at Studio 264, 264 W. Market St., in Marietta from April 21-23.

Another exhibition is scheduled from April 22-26 at MH Art Gallery, 42 W. Market St., Marietta.

A two-hour quick-draw painting challenge event and sidewalk show and sale takes place in the area around Columbia Market House, 15 S. 3rd St., Columbia, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15.

The event is organized by Marietta Art Alive, a group formed in 2019 to promote the arts in towns located along the lower Susquehanna River Valley and Rivertownes PA USA, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate and promote the arts and heritage of Columbia, Marietta, Wrightsville and the surrounding areas.

The public is invited to watch painters work, and can find updates on daily posts on the Marietta Art Alive Facebook page. Find more information and a full schedule of events at the Marietta Art Alive website.