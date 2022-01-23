If you’ve resolved to engage your children in literature in the new year, then this list is for you. Here are six books by local authors, or authors with local connections. The list ranges from books suited for very young children to books that teens and even adults will want to read.

‘Nemesis and the Swan’

Lindsay Bandy, a Millersville University graduate and youth librarian, was inspired by her college literature, history and art course to write “Nemesis and the Swan,” a historical fiction book for young adults set during the French Revolution. Her book won an Audiofile Magazine Earphones award for narrative voice, style and suitability to audio and was a finalist for the Atlantic Crystal Kite award, an award from the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators recognizing great books.

What’s the biggest challenge of writing historical fiction for young adults?

​When I was in high school, I associated history with memorizing dates and maps, then promptly forgetting it all after the test. I think the challenge is to seek out the emotional core – the fear or jealousy, the falling in love or the trying desperately to be yourself in a world that doesn’t accept you. Young adult historical fiction isn’t just about what happened –it’s about how people felt about what happened.​

What drew you to the subject and what sort of research did you do for this book? ​

An art history class got me interested in the French Revolution while I was a student at Millersville University. I realized there was so much more to the Revolution than just, “Let them eat cake!” and “Off with their heads!” I was especially interested in the stories of young people who took up arms, fell in love with the wrong people and did all sorts of terrible things in a desperate attempt to make everything right. To bring these young people to life, I did a lot of research into period art, popular music, fashion, and jewelry, which is how I found the real-life jewelry featured on the cover and at the heart of the story’s mystery. I read first-person accounts and scholarly works to be sure I had a deep understanding of the big picture, and consulted period maps as well as Google maps and my own experience of visiting Paris in college.

What has the reader response been like so far?

​It’s such a surreal experience to realize that other people are suddenly living in the world you created in your head...and they have opinions about it! I’ve been so fortunate to receive reviews as well as messages through social media and email from readers who have been touched deeply by this story - teenagers through adults in their 80s! My favorite was a reader on the West Coast who messaged me on Instagram in the middle of the night to say, “If she dies, I will cry all year!” It’s also been exciting to work with the (Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13) to teach seminars for area gifted students, as well as visit adult book clubs and teach writing classes through the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. Knowing that my work is touching hearts and minds, and allowing me to connect with others in a deep and meaningful way, is a dream come true.

"NEMESIS AND THE SWAN"

By Lindsay Bandy. n 320 pages.

Published by Blackstone Books.

$9.74 on Amazon.

Available at Aaron’s Book Store in Lititz and Barnes & Noble, Blackstone Books and Amazon.com.

‘How the Bear Met the Bee’

Ashley Sollenberger, a physical education teacher in the Ephrata Area School District, wrote his second children’s book about an unexpected friendship which features illustrations by his sister.

What is the message that you hope children take away from this book?

The book’s message is that reading and words are fun! Also, be prepared for the unexpected because anything can happen and this can be a good thing! The book includes learn-to-draw pages and movement activities to encourage students to be both active and creative. As teachers, my sister and I felt compelled to add these activities and will include them in future books.

Can you talk about the illustrations featured in your book?

The illustrations were done by my sister who is an artist / art teacher. She did watercolor paintings, then cut them apart and collaged them both physically and digitally. Using the collage process allowed her to quickly explore a variety of compositions for each page. She had full freedom from me to create the illustrations as she pleased, and I think she captured the story perfectly!

"HOW THE BEAR MET THE BEE"

By Ashley Sollenberger and illustrated by Amber Kane.

40 pages.

Published by Treehouse Publishing.

$13.99.

Available at Nook Books in Lancaster and Amazon.com.

‘Wild Animal ABC’

Pam Hults, a Lititz-based folk artist who has specialized in the traditional Scherenschnitte and Fraktur style for more than 40 years, brought her unique talents to this whimsical children’s alphabet book.

As a visual artist, what was it like to focus on writing?

I am a traditional folk paper-cutting artist and this book was a fun departure from my normal art form. This is my first children’s book. As an artist, I approached the illustrations first. My next book will be text first because it is much easier for me to adapt my illustrations around the rhymes.

Why animals?

Animals can be whimsical and have individual personalities that children can relate to.

What are your favorite letters in the books?

My favorite letters are E: Ella the elephant, O: Ollie the octopus and S: Seymour the seahorse.

“WILD ANIMAL ABC”

By Pam Hults

32 pgs.

Published Schiffer Publications

$14.99

Available at The Old Country Store in Intercourse and Amazon.com

‘Henri to the Rescue’

Kim Kluxen Meredith, an award-winning author and retired Spanish teacher, who taught in the Donegal School District and the Hempfield School District, teamed up with Lititz-based artist and illustrator Lisa Madenspacher for their second children’s book about Henri the Hermit crab. This time, Henri learns a thing or two about diversity, friendship and cooperation.

What inspired you to write this book?

Both “Henri’s Home” and “Henri to the Rescue” were written for my five grandchildren and our love of the beach. Our families have vacationed in Ocean City, New Jersey, for over 13 years and it has become our happy place. I love to make-up stories for the kids and, rather than just be a “mouth story,” as my youngest grandchild Max called my stories, I decided to make a book. And one led to another.

Who are some of the characters in this book?

Henri is a hermit crab and his family members have alliterative names, mother Hilda, father Harold, and sister Heidi. Pedro the Pelican, a favorite bird of mine, is his sage friend. Simon the Green Sea Turtle, who teaches Henri about the value of diversity. Henri has evolved into my little moral compass. I hope to bring him back for a third story to complete a trilogy.

Can you talk about the illustrations?

The illustrations in both books are by the very talented local artist Lisa Madenspacher. I was referred to her by a friend and we hit it off from the very start. I sent her the texts and she interpreted them in her amazing way. Lisa brings my characters to life. I’m so fortunate to have found her.

"HENRI TO THE RESCUE"

By Kim Kluxen Meredith and illustrator Lisa Madenspacher

43 pgs.

Published by Yurchak Printing Inc.

$17.99.

Available on author’s website kimkluxenmeredith.com as well as Aaron’s Books in Lititz and Nook Books in Lancaster.

‘Amelia’s Journey to Find Family’

Lauren Auster-Gussman, who grew up in Lancaster County, but now lives in Richmond, Virginia, has fostered more than 30 dogs since 2016 including Amelia, a chocolate lab mix that now lives with her permanently. Auster-Gussman’s book, “Amelia’s Journey to Find Family,” began as a social media account before it became a children’s book.

What was the writing process for this book like?

In a way, you could say that my writing process began months before I would ever put “pen to paper” for this book. When Amelia, the 14-year-old chocolate lab mix, arrived at my home, she started out as a foster dog. When someone fosters a dog from the Labrador Retriever Rescue with which I was volunteering, they ask that the foster pet parent to post pictures and write-ups about the dog they are fostering on social media. Instead of writing about Amelia in these social media posts, I wrote as if Amelia herself were writing these posts and ended each post with “Love, Amelia.” Amelia’s social media posts on Facebook and Instagram, which detailed her transition to my home, her shenanigans, the difficulties she experienced training the humans, old lady medical ailments, and the simple joys of another day in a loving home, had quite a following. Her following included a friend of my mother’s named Ann, who, in late July, after I had decided to adopt Amelia, felt that “Amelia should really write a children’s book.”

What are some of the messages you hope children take away from the book?

When I wrote this book, I had hoped children could see the power a caring heart has to change a life and that hope can be found even in dark moments. “Amelia’s Journey to Find Family” is also a story that defines family as the people who love and care for you, regardless of whether you share DNA with them. In addition, I wanted children to understand that how we treat even the eldest and less “able,” matters. Finally, I hoped this book would help children to understand the plight of older animals, especially those without homes or who lose their homes or families and how they can help an older pet find their joyful, silly and uplifted spirit again through kindness, care, love, and patience.

"AMELIA’S JOURNEY TO FIND FAMILY"

By Lauren Auster-Gussman

52 pages.

Published by Wag and Woof Publishing Co.

$17.99

Available on ameliawritesbooks.com and $19.99 on Amazon.com.

‘The King of Koraha’

Elizabethtown-based fantasy and science fiction author Maria V. Snyder’s 21st book, “The King of Koraha” wraps up her “Archives of the Invisible Sword” trilogy. The thrilling series, enjoyed by teens and adults alike, features secret organizations, vast underground cities and gemstones reputed to have magical powers.

How does it feel to wrap up a series like this one?

It’s a big sense of accomplishment and relief. I never plot my stories in advance and tend to discover the details and plot twists as I write, so I’m usually worried that I won’t have enough plot to get to the end of one book let alone three!

Can you give readers a short synopsis on this series?

The books are set in the world of Koraha. It is an extremely hot place. So hot that all the lakes have dried and sand has covered the surface, forcing the citizens to live in vast underground cities or risk death by heat exposure. Shyla lives in the city of Zirdai and works as a researcher. Her job is helping the archaeologists pinpoint the location of lost temples, tombs and treasures in the desert. She aids in the discovery of the legendary Eyes of Tamburah – precious gemstones reputed to have magical powers. The Eyes are soon stolen and Shyla is accused of the theft. In order to clear her name, she searches the city and discovers more than she’d expected. Corruption, greed and malevolence lie in the heart of the city. The Water Prince is determined to seize power, and only Shyla and the Invisible Swords--a secret organization formed to stop out of control rules--are able to stop him if she makes a terrible sacrifice. And just when they may have solved the problem, they realize that the evil has spread to the other cities of Koraha and the King is in dire need of their assistance.

Are you already working on another book?

Yes! I’m working on putting together a collection of short stories titled “Up to the Challenge.” I’ve written a bunch of fantasy and science fiction short stories over the years for various themed anthologies and I wanted to collect them all into one book. I’m also going to include a few new ones for my die-hard readers who have tracked them all down. I titled the collection “Up to the Challenge” because I was invited to submit stories about vampires, werewolves and ghosts, which I don’t normally write about. So I consider them a challenge. The collection will be released on March 1, 2022.

"THE KING OF KORAHA"

By Maria V. Snyder

484 pgs.

Published by the author and internationally by Harlequin Australia.

$17.99 and e-book available for $4.99

Cupboard Maker Books (Enola), Barnes & Noble and online at Bookshop. org, BN.com, Amazon. com.