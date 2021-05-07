Lancaster city's ArtWalk returns for the first time since 2019, but rain is in the forecast throughout Friday and Sunday.

However, for people have been missing in-person art events like ArtWalk and First Friday, it will worth it to pack a poncho to match your mask.

Read below for a list of First Friday events, and read Jenelle Janci's story on the 2021 ArtWalk for a look at corresponding exhibitions.

For the first in-person ArtWalk since 2019, galleries including Red Raven Art Company, Mulberry Art Studios and Freiman Stolzfus Gallery will be hosting shows. Additionally, the front window of the Ware Center will feature works from students in the School District of Lancaster.

Artist Alison Elizabeth Keener pays tribute to mothers and motherhood with the "To Give Rise To" exhibition. Mother's Day postcards with art from the exhibition will be on sale benefitting Milagro House. 6 to 9 p.m.

Warwick High School art teacher Angie Hohenadel recently illustrated a children's book, "Soar," which features pages of nature-influenced paintings. Art from the book will be on display until June 26. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Collage artist Dan Zdilla hosts his works at the brand new Deerfoot Downtown, a new wine bottle and tasting spot for Berks County-based Deerfoot Winery. 6 to 7:30 p.m.

After a year of mostly virtual exhibitions, the work of PCAD seniors will be on display in the school's main gallery space. Titled "Sincerely Yours, The REsilient, The Perseverent, The Tenacious, The Tired & The Determined," the show features over 50 PCAD seniors and will also be available to view online. Guests are encouraged to sign up for a specific time to visit the gallery, beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Master Artisan Christine Kirk will be on hand to showcase "Paper Meditations," Kirk's fanciful contemporary paper sculptures. 5 to 7 p.m.

Don't see your First Friday art event listed here? Send an e-mail to kstairiker@lnpnews.com.