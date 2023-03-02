If you've been hankering to see a local concert but aren't sure where to start, look no further.

There are performances for everyone — from tunes for those who adore authentic roots music to strong vocalists for those who like their gospel music with a little flair.

And, by coincidence, four of the six musical acts listed below have something to do with "wood." Can you spot them?

Here are six concerts to check out in Lancaster County in March.

The Wood Brothers

Most popular for: "Luckiest Man," "Postcards from Hell" and "I Got Loaded."

Why you should see them: The Wood Brothers, a folksy roots band from New York, makes music to tug at the heartstrings, complete with soft guitar music and poetic lyrics. Each song is a story of sorts and leaves listeners with something to mull over.

More information: March 8 at 8 p.m. | XL Live, 801 S. 10th St., Harrisburg | Cost: $27.50 | More info

Brooke Ligertwood

Most popular for: "What A Beautiful Name," "Who You Say I Am" and "Something in the Water."

Why you should see her: Christian singer Brooke Ligertwood, perhaps known better for performances under her maiden name Brooke Fraser, made her career singing songs that honor her faith. Ligertwood does this in a fun way, incorporating pop and folk into her music to make it approachable. This concert is a good opportunity to see a Grammy-winning singer in a nonconventional music venue without having to leave Lancaster.

More information: March 9 at 7 p.m. | Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster | Cost: $29 for general admission, $45 for early entry; tickets available by calling The Junction Center at 717-459-3701 | More info

The Wildwoods

Most popular for:"Thirteen Sailboats,” and their covers of "Home" and "White Winter Hymnal."

Why you should see them: Nebraska-based folk band The Wildwoods have a good mix of original songs and covers under their belts. Their covers of songs like "White Winter Hymnal" by Fleet Foxes and "Home" by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros are stripped down, with vocals accompanied by string instruments. This will be one of The Wildwoods' first concerts after the release of their latest album, "Foxfield Saint John."

More information: March 11 at 8 p.m. | Lititz Shirt Factory, 5 Juniper Lane, Lititz | Cost: $20 | More info

Oak Ridge Boys

Most popular for: "Elvira," "Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight" and "Y'all Come Back Saloon."

Why you should see them: Vocal group Oak Ridge Boys are no stranger to Lancaster County — the band has performed nearly yearly in the county since the 1970s, according to previous LNP|LancasterOnline coverage. For some, this concert will be an annual tradition, while others will get to experience them live for the first time. With catchy hits like "Elvira" and "Y'all Come Back Saloon," you'll be singing along in no time.

More information: March 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. | American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: $34-$54 | More info

Angel Dweh

Most popular for: "Kokona," "Hard for Me" and "Come Over."

Why you should see him: Liberian-born Ephrata High School graduate Angel Dweh is young, but already has an established fan base. His songs are heavily inspired by afro-pop and afro-beats and often play on indie radio stations in countries like Liberia, Tanzania and Nigeria.

More information: March 18 at 7:30 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 | More info

Bella's Bartok

Most popular for: "The Fiddler & the Devil," "The Strigoi Waltz" and "Ramona."

Why you should see them: Folk-rock band Bella's Bartok is a little out-of-the-ordinary. Their music ranges from polka-inspired story-driven songs to songs that sound like they belong to a circus' soundtrack. From the band's use of unconventional instruments (a wooden washboard and accordion, for example) to its ever-changing sound, to their fun costumes for live performances, this will be a memorable concert experience.

More information: March 18 at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 in advance, $20 the day-of. Parking on-site costs $5 | More info

Another performance Here's another musical performance for those interested in something a little different. Malevo Why you should see them: The high-energy performers of this Argentinian dance group dance to booming drum beats for their routines. Malevo recently performed on "America's Got Talent" and received a standing ovation from judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. More information: March 21 at 7:30 p.m. | Winter Visual & Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville | Cost: $17 for students, $25 for adults | More info

