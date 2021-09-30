Fall is finally here, and Lancaster County has all the best ways to celebrate.

This week's recommendations include a fall-themed festival and breakfast, as well as an Oktoberfest celebration, an Indigenous market and a theater premiere.

Here are seven things to do in Lancaster County this weekend.

Fall Festival

Brecknock Orchard hosts a Fall Festival, where visitors can pick their own pumpkins, gourds, squash and apples, as well as enjoy tons of fresh, homemade foods and games.

More information: Friday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Brecknock Orchard, 390 Orchard Road, Mohnton | Cost: Free admission | More info

'Soon'

Prima Theatre's 2021 season kicks off with Nick Blaemire's "Soon," a musical about the end of the world drawing near.

More information: Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m. | Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster | Cost: $48 for a seat in the risers, $62 for a table seat | More info

Maize & Snitz Market Fair

The 1719 Hans Herr House & Museum will host an event dedicated to practices and goods from Indigenous and European people in the 1700s. The event will include Native American foods, fingerweaving, talks from experts and a market for artisans to sell 18th-century goods.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 1719 Hans Herr House & Museum, 1849 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street | Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for kids, free for kids 6 and under | More info

Oktoberfest at the Ren Faire

Oktoberfest is back at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. Featured will be microbrews from the Faire's brewery, Swashbuckler Brewing Company, as well as authentic food and dance.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, 2775 Lebanon Road, north of Manheim. | Cost: $30.95 for adults, $15.95 for kids | More info

Cas Haley

Reggae-inspired musician Cas Haley will perform at Phantom Power this weekend. Proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test required before the show.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 in advance, $18 at door | More info

Highfever: Ghouls and Fools

DJ Salinger will spin tunes at this semi-monthly party, which will also feature a drag show and go-go dancers. Masks are required unless you show a COVID-19 vaccination card.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 2, at 9:30 p.m. | The Village Nightclub, 202 N. Christian St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info