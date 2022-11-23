Trying to plan out your post-Thanksgiving weekend?

Here are six ideas.

Whether you're more the type to dance your heart out or get in a good headbanging session, there are a few music events to check out.

Or, for those in the holiday spirit, stop by the Mayor's Tree Lighting downtown and a makers market with fun additions in Columbia.

Here are six events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Mayor's Tree Lighting

Penn Square will soon be illuminated with holiday lights. See the moment things are set aglow at Lancaster city's annual tree lighting ceremony Friday. The event will feature live entertainment and an appearance from Santa. Lancaster Central Market will also be open through the duration of the event.

More information: Friday from 5-8 p.m. | Penn Square, Queen and King streets, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Bad Bunny dance party

A traveling dance party celebrating the hits of Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will make its way to Millersville this weekend. DJ Henry Houdini will spin tunes all night.

More information: Friday at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of | More info

'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'

The Trust Performing Arts Center will host two performances of the Reverie Actors Company of Lancaster's two-person show of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" this weekend. The adaptation, based on the story from C.S. Lewis, is just 45 minutes long, perfect for a quick Saturday outing.

More information: Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. | The Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St., Lancaster | Cost: $18 for general admission, $16 for seniors and veterans, $12 for children and students and free for Trust members | More info

Small Town Titans concert

York rock band Small Town Titans will perform at Mickey's Black Box this weekend. Some of their popular songs include "The Man" and "The Devil's Choir," alongside covers of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," "Folsom Prison Blues" (Johnny Cash) and "Immigrant Song" (Led Zeppelin).

More information: Saturday at 6 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $15 | More info

A Merry Maker's Market

The Shank Shoppe will host its next holiday market at the Columbia Market House, featuring several different vendors, from jewelry to food to home decor. There will also be food trucks on-site, as well as a traveling tattoo artist and photographer.

More information: Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Columbia Market House, 15 S. Third St., Columbia | Cost: Free admission | More info

'Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas'

Vital Theatre, a children's theater company originally based in New York that now has a Lancaster offshoot, will debut its Christmas show, "Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas." The show follows Nancy, who loves all-things fancy, and all she wants is a beautiful Christmas tree topper. Life doesn't always go to plan, however. This musical also features an interactive segment for kids.

More information: Sunday at 1 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $49.50 | More info