There's a mixed bag of events to enjoy in this quiet time between Christmas and New Year's Eve.

This weekend's options include ice skating, a comedy show and the debut of popular dance party High Fever in its new location, Queen Street Bistro. For more New Year's Eve activities, check out our list of 15+ events here.

Here are six things to do this weekend in Lancaster County.

Ice skating

Grab your skates: Flight on Ice Entertainment set up their pop-up ice skating rink in the parking lot of the former Bon-Ton earlier this month. The skating rink remains up until the end of February, so you'll have other chances to hit the ice if you don't get to go this weekend.

More information: Thursday through Sunday in timed skating sessions at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. | Park City Center, 600 Park City Center, Lancaster | Cost: $15.08 for a skating session, $12.02 for skate rentals, $92.56 for skating and rental skates for four people | More info

Kwanzaa celebration

Learn about and celebrate Kwanzaa with the Crispus Attucks Community Center and the Bright Side Opportunity Center. This celebration promises live entertainment, arts and crafts, food and other activities.

More information: Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free, or by donation | More info

'Out of the Box' comedy show

Mickey's Black Box will host local comedian Audrie Marsh, as well as Philly-native comedian, David James. James was the first winner of Helium Comedy Club's "Philly's Phunniest" in 2006. Comedians Kyle Neff, Kirk Griffiths and Joey Tepidino will also be in attendance.

More information: Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $15 | 21+ | More info

Sun Not Yellow concert

If you're looking for a fun show to see, consider checking out some regional favorites. Rock band Sun Not Yellow will headline the concert, with ska band Big Fat Meanies and Philly-based Fast Car Slow Car as supporting acts.

More information: Friday at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $10 in advance, or $15 the day-of | 21+ unless accompanied by a parent or guardian | More info

Colebrook Road concert

Want to jam, but in comfort? Settle in on one of the cozy couches or chairs at Zoetropolis and watch bluegrass band Colebrook Road perform this weekend.

More information: Friday at 8 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 | More info

High Fever

Even though The Village, the longtime venue host of High Fever parties, closed earlier this month, the party will go on. DJ Major Vibes will spin tunes. The event will also feature drag performances, prizes for best dressed and other fun activities.

More information: Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Queen Street Bistro, 201 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 | 21+ | More info