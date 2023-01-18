Whether you prefer old school line-dancing or breaking it down to K-pop hits, Lancaster County has you covered this weekend.

In addition to two very different dance events, there's also a new Fulton Theatre production and several live music options to explore.

Here are six events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

'The Play That Goes Wrong'

"The Play That Goes Wrong" is a play within a play, a comedic take on what happens when nothing goes as planned. Parts of the set get destroyed, actors forget their lines and there are many mishaps along the way. The play kicks off this week at the Fulton Theatre and continues through Feb. 12.

More information: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. | The Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $31-$83 | More info

Line dancing

Dance instructor Nancy Sims has a long history with line dancing, starting in 2009 when she took her first classes. Little did Sims know, her dance instructor, DJ Boots, would end up becoming her husband. She and her husband would teach dance classes and DJ together until her husband died in 2020.

Sims will host a line dancing lesson and subsequent dance this weekend at Mickey's Black Box. The lesson is free and will run for beginners from 7-7:45 p.m.

More information: Friday from 8-12 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $5 | 21+ | More info

Zoe Sparks concert

Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter Zoe Sparks will perform at Zoetropolis this weekend. Her sound is described as a mix of funk, pop and soul. Two well-known local acts will fill the show — ska band Big Fat Meanies will perform, as well as Lancaster native/Philly transplant Tuck Ryan.

Ryan will bring with him Philadelphia musicians like AJAY and Kyon Williams.

More information: Saturday at 8 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 in advance, $17 the day-of | More info

Lunar New Year celebration

Ewell Plaza will host a Lunar New Year celebration this weekend, complete with a dragon dance, different Asian foods, arts and crafts, activities for kids, traditional dance routines and more.

More information: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Ewell Plaza, 123 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

K-pop dance night

Are musicians like BTS, Blackpink and Exo staples on your Spotify playlists? Dance your night away with some of your favorite hits at this pop-up K-pop dance party.

More information: Sunday from 6-10 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 | More info

'Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience'

Tribute band Strangelove is dedicated to celebrating the spirit and essence of Depeche Mode. They perform some of the band's best-known songs across different eras, complete with costume changes. The Smiths tribute band Caligula Blushed and David Bowie tribute band The Electric Duke will open the show.

More information: Sunday starting at 7 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $20 in advance, $25 the day-of | 21+ | More info