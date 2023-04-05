Whether you're looking to spend your days before Easter partying with your friends, or looking for a good place to take the little ones, we have you covered.

Events this weekend include family-friendly outings, like a First Thursday celebration in Manheim, a spring party in Mount Joy and an "eggciting" event at Dutch Wonderland.

For adults, there are a few concerts to check out, from a David Bowie tribute band headed by The Sharks' Shea Quinn, an adults-only Easter egg hunt and an emo karaoke night.

Here are six events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

First Thursday

The Manheim Area Chamber of Commerce will host a downtown celebration for the first Thursday of the month. Activities include baked good sales, a permanent jewelry pop-up, book signings, raffle baskets and more.

More information: Thursday from 5-8 p.m. | Several participating Manheim businesses | Cost: Free admission | More info

Adult Easter egg hunt

The Old Republic Distillery Tavern in Ephrata will host an adults-only, glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt. Inside the eggs are prizes like lottery tickets, free tastings, jello shots, coupons, candy and more.

More information: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. | Old Republic Distillery Tavern, 3 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata | Cost: $15 | 21+ | More info

The Band Who Sold The World

Local music legend Shea Quinn, perhaps best known for being the bassist of '80s/'90s band The Sharks, will perform a concert dedicated to David Bowie. Six other musicians will join him on stage.

More information: Friday from 8-10 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $18 in advance, $20 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Emo Night Karaoke

Belt your heart out to a selection of more than 80 popular and notable alternative rock and emo artists. Karaoke singers will have a live backing band to accompany them.

More information: Friday from 8-11 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $10 in advance, $12 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Eggcellent Celebration

To celebrate Dutch Wonderland's 60th anniversary, it unveiled a new "eggcellent" event, featuring new park royalty (Tuft the bunny), scavenger hunts, puppet shows and a new ride, the Topsy Turvy Tea Party.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 12-5 p.m. | Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: Tickets are typically $64.99 but are on sale on Dutch Wonderland's website for $34.99 until April 9 | More info

Community Day

Voyage Mount Joy will host a family-friendly community day at Little Chiques Park, with activities like disc golf tutorials, activities for kids, a photo contest, food from Centerville Diner and more. There will also be a scavenger hunt for kids and yoga for adults.

More information: Saturday from 1-5 p.m. | Little Chiques Park, 229 Park Ave., Mount Joy | Cost: Free admission | More info