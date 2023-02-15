From a hunting expo to a Shakespeare play, there are varied events offered in Lancaster County this weekend.

If something artsy sounds enjoyable, check out the People's Shakespeare Project's production of "The Winter's Tale," or listen to several Grateful Dead tribute bands with a replica of the Wall of Sound.

If you'd rather learn something, visit the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church for its reenactment of the Underground Railroad, or stop by the Lancaster County Convention Center for a hunting and outdoor expo.

Here are six events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

'The Winter's Tale'

The People's Shakespeare Project kicked off its season last week with "The Winter's Tale." The play has a mix of drama, tragedy and magic, and is known as both a comedy and a romance.

Read more about the People's Shakespeare Project and its season here.

More information: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. | Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., #1, Lancaster | Cost: $20 | More info

Hunting & Outdoor Expo

The Eastern Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation will host a family-friendly hunting and outdoor expo this weekend. Some activities include a formal gala, seminars on topics like women in hunting and sheep conservation, kid-friendly activities and more.

More information: Friday from 1-8:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: Many activities have no admission fee. Meal packages for adults range from $50-$290, and $15-$20 for children ages 6-10 years old. Check website for more information | More info

Lititz Fire & Ice

The annual Lititz Fire & Ice festival returns this weekend, kicking off 10 days of fire- and ice-themed activities. This weekend, the festival will feature live ice sculpture carvings, food trucks, a chili cookoff, a kids carnival and a day of fun for kids at Lititz Springs Park, among many other events.

Read more about the Lititz Fire & Ice festival in our preview here.

More information: Friday starting at 4 p.m., other activities vary by day. Check the schedule for the full itinerary | Downtown Lititz, with main focus on Main and Broad streets, as well as Juniper Lane | Cost: Free admission | More info

'Weekend with the Wall'

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse will bring back a 1/4-scale replica of the Wall of Sound, a unit originally used to accompany the Grateful Dead's live performances. With the wall comes a weekend of performances from local artists.

Friday, Grateful Dead cover band WWJD (What Would Jerry Do?) will perform an acoustic set, along with Jerry Garcia tribute band Midnight Moonlight. Saturday, there will be a listening party for a Grateful Dead show from May 14, 1974, widely considered the best Grateful Dead concert. Starting at 8 p.m., bluegrass band The High & Wides, Appalachian group Tanjo & Crow and singer-songwriters Monica de Vitry and Jordan Rast will perform. Sunday will feature another performance from both WWJD and Midnight Moonlight.

More information: Friday starting at 8 p.m., Saturday at 12 p.m. for the listening party, 8 p.m. for the concert, Sunday at 2 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $25 per night | More info

'Living the Experience'

In honor of Black History Month, the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Historical Services group will host a reenactment of the Underground Railroad, highlighting Lancaster's involvement in the movement. The church itself was part of the Underground Railroad. Afterwards, guests will enjoy a soul food meal.

More information: Saturday at 11 a.m. | Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 512 E. Strawberry St., Lancaster | Cost: $38.50 for people ages 13 years old and older, $22.50 for children ages 6-12 years old and free for children under 5 years old | More info

Pop up plant bar

Terrarium Therapy will host a pop-up shop at the Old Republic Distillery Tavern in Ephrata, with a build-your-own-plant bar. Plants range from succulents and cacti to tropical plants. Organizers recommend pre-registering via Eventbrite to make sure visitors can get plants.

More information: Saturday from 12-2:30 p.m. | Old Republic Distillery Tavern, 3 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata | Cost: Registration is free, plants range in cost from $15-$75 | More info