It's a good weekend to be an arts lover in Lancaster County.

If you enjoy theater performances, two shows with drastically different tones — dark thriller "Pyre" and upbeat musical "Hello, Dolly!" — debut this weekend.

Other events this weekend include a comedy showcase, a garden-themed art exhibition, a dance battle and an event dedicated to celebrating Black composers and poets.

Here are six events to check out this weekend in Lancaster County.

'Pyre'

The Orpheus Theatre Company will perform two shows of "Pyre" at the Historic Rock Ford this weekend. "Pyre" is a dark thriller play set in 1600s Scotland, in an era where King James would sentence supposed "witches" to burn. The protagonist takes matters into her own hands and makes a bargain with a demon.

For those who miss this weekend's performances, there will be more performances from March 3-5.

More information: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. | Historic Rock Ford, 881 Rockford Road, Lancaster | Cost: $25 | More info

'Celebrating Black Composers and Black Poets'

Nonprofit theater company Theatre for Transformation will put on an event that celebrates Black composers and poets' contribution to the arts. It's a collaborative effort, with performers including Michael Jamanis, cellist Christian Sands, percussionist Matt Woodson, pianist Frances Veri and musician Maria Thompson Corley. Students will also perform.

Theatre for Transformation member Amanda Kemp, as well as students in Bright Side Opportunities Center's STEM program, will recite poetry from Black poets. For those who can't attend in person, the performances will be livestreamed for free.

More information: Saturday at 2 p.m. | New Creation United Methodist Church, 10 W. Farnum St., Lancaster | Cost: Free, though reservations are recommended via Eventbrite | More info

'Hello, Dolly!'

The Cavod Theatre will start its two-week run of the romantic musical "Hello, Dolly!" The musical, based on the play "The Matchmaker" by Thornton Wilder, follows widow Dolly Gallagher-Levi as she tries to reinvent herself. The original production of "Hello, Dolly!" debuted in 1963, starting its Tony-winning Broadway run in 1964.

More information: Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 4 p.m. | Cavod Theatre, 641 W. Main St., New Holland | Cost: $20 for adults, $17 for students, $27 for reserved seating and $23 at the door | More info

Step show and dance battle

Crispus Attucks Community Center and the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County teamed up for a step show and dance battle for Black History Month that will highlight several local and regional dance teams, with participation from students of all ages.

More information: Saturday from 6-8 p.m. | McCaskey East High School, 1051 Lehigh Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $15 | More info

'Laughter from the Rose'

EsoArts will host sets from comedians Kearasten Jordan, Alea Wright, Charles Baynard, Edward Daniels and Ryan Foster.

More information: Saturday starting at 8 p.m. | EsoArts, 317 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | More info

Garden Show exhibition

The Lancaster County Art Association will open its "Garden Show" exhibition, featuring garden-themed art in several kinds of media. Visitors on Sunday can enter for a chance to win a basket of goodies from Ken's Gardens.

The exhibition runs through March 23.

More information: Sunday from 1-4 p.m. | Lancaster County Art Association, 149 Precision Ave., Strasburg | Cost: Free | More info