Zenkaikon formally kicked off Friday, bringing characters of all kinds to downtown Lancaster.

The convention embraces all types of pop culture themes, from anime and TV shows, to video games and movies.

Read a full preview about Zenkaikon here.

Cosplayers (short for costume players) dressed up as some of their favorite characters and attended panels and photoshoots Friday.

We talked to six cosplayers about their costumes and the inspiration behind them.

Hayley Duch, 20, Allentown, PA.

Who are you dressed as?

"Remilia Scarlet from (the video game series) 'Touhou Project.'"

Tell me about how the costume came together.

"For the most part, I sew my own work. This (costume) specifically, I got the base off of Depop, which is (an online) secondhand store. The cape and all the little details you see here and the hat, I sewed myself."

Why are you at Zenkaikon?

"I go almost every year, every year I've been able to. Lots of friends, lots of things to do. I'm a big gamer. The arcade is fantastic this year. It's incredible."

Jordyn Cooley, 19, and Jon Shellenberger, 21, York, PA.

Who are you dressed as?

Shellenberger: "It's a niche little community called SCP. It's an online-created fanfiction of monsters and team members of SWAT units. I'm cosplayed as a SWAT unit."

Cooley: "It's called a plague doctor, but the technical term is SCP 049, which is one of the contained units. Whenever they touch you, you turn into a zombie or something."

Tell me about how the costume came together.

Cooley: "For the first day of the convention, we wanted to do something more on the budget-friendly side. Especially since this is (Shellenberger's) first convention, we went with something we could easily get at local stores or thrift, and just work with it. Just wanted to be nice and easy today. Some of it even was from Amazon. It's the easiest place, especially for time."

Why are you at Zenkaikon?

Cooley: "Personally I went to Zenkaikon two years before COVID hit ... I was really wanting to get back into the convention scene and the cosplaying scene. And I was with (Shellenberger) and was like, hey, Zenkaikon's coming up again, I haven't been to a convention in so long. Want to go? And he was like, OK, I want to do that cosplay stuff you do, too."

Shellenberger: "It's local. Everyone's really friendly. It's awesome."

Ryan Desjadon, 30, Flanders, New Jersey.

Who are you dressed as?

"I am my custom character from the 'Halo' video game, from 'Halo: Reach.'"

Tell me about how the costume came together.

"I took photos of my in-game character. I then talked to a guy who was local enough, about half an hour away, and then we both got together and started making this project. It took about eight months, roughly ... At the end, it all turned out pretty well, with still more improvements to come upon the suit."

Why are you at Zenkaikon?

"We came here the year before. Some of our friends were local, we met at a different con, but we stayed at their place to kind of ease up on hotel costs at the time. It's a nice town and just a lovely place. You see a lot of cool costumes out there, too."

Jerry Glose, 66, Whitehall, PA.

Who are you dressed as?

"I'm dressed as Stoick, the king of the vikings from the movie 'How To Train Your Dragon.' I usually have the rest of my family with me, but they all live in Connecticut, they don't get down to this con."

Tell me about how the costume came together.

"My daughter had a costume from one of the characters in ('How to Train Your Dragon'), so she suggested this. We designed the whole costume. We made this costume at home, in the basement, piece by piece. I took a piece of foam insulation hanging out in the garage and cut this (axe) out with a steak knife and sanded it down. I made the axe myself. I'm proud of myself. I didn't screw it up."

Why are you at Zenkaikon?

"I come here every year, since they moved into this building (in 2013). It's my favorite local con. I drive here. The whole first three floors are the convention, there's a farmer's market across the street. It doesn't get any better than this."

Meghan Carlson, 28, Milford, PA.

Who are you dressed as?

"My cosplay is from a D&D ('Dungeons & Dragons') show called 'Dimension 20.' My season is 'A Court of Fae and Flowers,' and her name is Binx Choppley. It's amazing, and I love it. Binx just hits me really hard. She's so awkward, but cute. I just love her."

Tell me how the costume came together.

"I made it all by hand. It's just like, a bunch of taffeta, a bunch draping, a bunch of resin work. The wings themselves are a pain in the butt. I'm like, how do I make them move and go up and down? I don't have them up now because it's a pain to get up."

Why are you at Zenkaikon?

"Zenkaikon was my first convention that I ever went to back in 2018. I never really went to cons as a kid. I've been cosplaying since 2012, but I never had the ability to go to cons since I was obviously a minor at that time. It's when I was in college that I came here, and I just fell in love with the scene."