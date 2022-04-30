If you're looking for a taste of Broadway, there's no reason to travel all the way to New York.

Hershey Theatre recently announced that six national Broadway tours will perform at the venue in its 2022-23 season.

The six musicals include "Hadestown," "The Book of Mormon," "Six," "My Fair Lady," "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" and "Come From Away."

For those who plan on seeing most, if not all, of the upcoming Broadway shows, Hershey Theatre is offering a subscription service for four of the six productions. Subscriptions range from $155 to $385, depending on the days and seating choices guests make, and include tickets to see "Hadestown," "Six," "Come From Away" and "My Fair Lady."

Tickets for "The Book of Mormon" and "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" are not included in the package, but tickets can be purchased separately for thos shows.

General individual ticket sales will start 10 a.m. Aug. 1 unless otherwise mentioned. No ticket price has been set yet for the productions featured in the subscription.

Here is when each show runs:

- "The Book of Mormon" runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2. Tickets will go on sale May 9 at 10 a.m. and will range from $45 to $99.

- "My Fair Lady" runs from Jan. 17-22, 2023.

- "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will run on Feb. 16, 2023. Tickets range from $40 to $85.

- "Hadestown" runs from April 4-9, 2023.

- "Six" runs from June 13-18, 2023.

- "Come From Away" runs from Aug. 1-6, 2023.

For more information about the shows, or the subscriptions, visit hersheyentertainment.com.