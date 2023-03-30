April will be a busy month for music lovers in Lancaster County.

Between the LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival, which brings with it more than 100 up-and-coming musicians and seasoned professionals alike, and the several other powerhouse performers coming to the county, the hardest part might be choosing which concert to not see.

Most concerts are in Lancaster County, though for those who don't mind a road trip, we included an out-of-county option, too.

Here are six concerts to check out in Lancaster County this April.

LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival

Why you should go: LAUNCH kicks off in mid-April with more than 120 artists, from national known acts like metalcore band Killswitch Engage to local artists like singer Max Bartos and rapper Corey O. It's a full weekend of concerts and a great opportunity to discover a multitude of artists, big and small. All locations are within walking distance of each other, making the festival largely accessible and convenient.

More information: April 13 from 5:15-10:30 p.m., April 14 from 5:15 p.m. to midnight, April 15 at 12:30 a.m., and 5:15-10:30 p.m. | Several Lancaster city locations, including Isaac's, Penn Square, the Lancaster County Convention Center, the Marriott lobby, Plough and Tellus360, among others | Cost: $119 for a full weekend pass. Individual tickets for events are also available at each venue; check with venues for more details | More info

Lititz Reggae Spring Fest

Why you should go: Mickey's Black Box will bring something different to their lineup that typically consists of rock and jazz groups. Celebrate reggae music with Jamaican singer Etana, Philly-based jam band RootSetters, roots reggae band Native Dread and Jamaican "hard roots" artist Mighty Mystic. It's a good primer for those who are new to the genre, but would like to experience it live.

More information: April 15 from 2-10 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $30 for general admission, $35 for reserved balcony seating, $40 the day-of | More info

Terian Mack & Max Swan

Why you should see them: Lancaster musician Terian Mack is well connected to the community, showing up as both a performer and a mentor for up-and-coming artists. Mack's eyes are set on bigger things, so take what opportunities you can to see this artist while he's still mostly local. Electrosoul musician Max Swan will perform the same night, bringing groovy sax tunes.

More information: April 15 at 8 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 | More info

Ghost Funk Orchestra

Most popular for: "Seven Eight," "Asphalt Homeland" and a third song we can't publish that starts with "Walk Like A..."

Why you should see them: You never know quite what to expect with Ghost Funk Orchestra, but that's part of the fun. The psychedelic soul band is equal parts funky and catchy, offering up complex indie music that'll likely be a blast to listen to in person. This concert is the latest in a recent string of shows presented by Philadelphia radio station WXPN.

More information: April 20 at 8 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $12 in advance, $15 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Our Planet Live in Concert

Why you should see it: This concert, featuring songs from Netflix documentary series "Our Planet," will give viewers an opportunity to both see a show and do good by the planet. The orchestra will donate some proceeds to the World Wildlife Fund for every concert in this tour. Oscar-winning composer Steven Price ("Gravity," which won best original score in 2013) wrote the music for this upcoming performance.

More information: April 21 at 7:30 p.m. | American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: $39-$59 | More info

Shayfer James

Most popular for: "For the Departed," "Weight of the World" and "Villainous Thing."

Why you should see him: Singer-songwriter Shayfer James uses his theater background to create fun, theatrical songs that could be mistaken for both rock ballads and show tunes. This concert features a robust opening lineup including Atlanta cabaret rock band Sarah & the Safe Word, folk-punk band Local News Legend and punk band Endless Mike & the Beagle Club. The concert is presented by Millersville University's student-run radio station WIXQ.

More information: April 29 at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 in advance, $20 the day-of. Parking costs $5 | More info

Out of County If you're willing to make the drive to Dauphin County, here's an option for another concert to round out your April. Snarky Puppy Most popular for: "Lingus," "Shofukan" and "What About Me?" Why you should see them: Though jazz fusion band Snarky Puppy may not have a formal vocalist, the band says a lot with its wide berth of instruments. Their funky tunes and improv skills have led the band to win several Grammys, including Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2021 and 2023. More information: April 15 at 7 p.m. | Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, 1110 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg | Cost: $40 | 21+ | More info