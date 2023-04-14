A family-friendly event featuring contortionists, jugglers and other skilled performers will debut a four-day run in Lancaster County next week.

Cirque Italia, which features several different touring troupes, will camp out in Park City Center's parking lot, in a blue and white tent near Tires Plus. (For those using a GPS, use the address 142 Park City Center, Lancaster).

These performances will be '50s-themed, from its costumes to its props. None of the performances will feature animals.

The troupe's run starts on April 20 with a performance at 7:30 p.m. There are also performances April 21 at 7:30 p.m., April 22 at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and April 23 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $30-$50 for adults, and $15-50 for children, depending on seating level. For seating levels 2 and 3, each full-priced adult ticket comes with a free children's ticket.

Tickets are available on Cirque Italia's website, or by calling or texting 941-704-8572. Tickets will also be available on-site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 18-19, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 20-23.

For more information, visit cirqueitalia.com.

Want more entertainment news sent directly to your inbox? Sign up for our free Entertainment Lancaster newsletter here.