Lancaster County is jam-packed with concerts this July, and many of them are affordable — or even free.

Whether you're a fan of heavy metal guitar riffs or gentle, acoustic performances, there's something for everyone.

Those who love tribute concerts can experience the sounds of Tom Petty, Patsy Cline, Led Zeppelin, ABBA, the Grateful Dead and more without even leaving the county.

Other options include Hop Along at Phantom Power, Sister Nancy at Tellus360, the John Stevens Polka Band at the New Holland Community Park or Aoife Scott at Long's Park.

Here are 50+ concerts to check out in Lancaster County in July.

July 1

- Blink-182 tribute band Blink-180TRUE will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

July 3

- Brass band Big Boy Brass will perform on the rooftop at Tellus360 at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Patriotic band The U.S. Army Band: Pershing's Own will perform at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge, though donations are encouraged. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. A fireworks display will end the show. More info.

- Multi-genre band Dallas Ugly will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 8 p.m. Folk artist Andrew Pauls will open the show. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $17 the day-of. More info.

July 4

- Patriotic band New Holland Concert Band will perform at the New Holland Community Park at 7 p.m. as part of the park's summer concert series. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

July 5

- New-grass/bluegrass band Dirty Grass Players will perform at the Grater Park in Ephrata at 6:30 p.m. as part of the park's summer concert series. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

July 7

- Classic musicians John Darrenkamp and Friends will perform at the Highland Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. as part of the Lancaster Lemonade Concert Series. There is no cover charge. More info.

July 8

- Multi-genre Lancaster band Ghost Light Radio Show will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Dancehall DJ and singer Sister Nancy will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Reggae artist Da Wolf and funk artist Ralph Real will open the show. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

July 9

- Phantom Power will host its second Deadfest, celebrating all-things Grateful Dead. Tribute bands Jerry Duty, Skjellifetti and Steal Your Face will perform throughout the night. The event runs from 3 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $20 for people ages 13 and older, or free for those 12 and younger. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. More info.

- Multi-genre band Mama Tried will perform at Nissley Vineyards at 6 p.m. Admission is $12. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Classic rock band Blue Voodoo will perform at the Columbia Animal Shelter at 6 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. Bring lawn chairs. More info.

- Tom Petty cover band Get Petty will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

July 10

- "Always... Patsy Cline" is a tribute concert and musical play celebrating the life of country star Patsy Cline. It will be performed at American Music Theatre at 3 p.m. Tickets are $37. More info.

- Gospel/bluegrass band Summit Hill Band will perform at the New Holland Community Park at 7 p.m. as part of the park's summer concert series. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Salsa performers Luisito Rosario & Orchestra will perform at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge, though donations are encouraged. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

July 14

- Punk band The Bouncing Souls will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32 in advance, or $35 the day-of. More info.

- Rock band Medusa's Disco will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Rock bands Chestnut Grove and Denny Zinger will open the show. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

July 15

- Alternative hip-hop artist Michael Wavves will perform at Tellus360 at 7 p.m. Hip-hop artist Danny G will open the show. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $18 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Country musicians Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $49 to $59. More info.

- Busking band Street Beans will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 8 p.m. Musician and "America's Got Talent" season 16 contestant Dylan Zangwill will open the show. Tickets are $15. More info.

July 16

- Front Street in Marietta, outside McCleary's Pub, will be closed for the Marietta Music Festival, with live performances from yacht rock band Sounds of Summer (1 to 3 p.m.) and Tom Petty tribute band Get Petty (4 to 6 p.m.). There is no cover charge. After the festival ends, rock band Mind the Light will perform inside McCleary's Pub from 9 to 11:30 p.m. More info.

- Blues artist Gabe Stillman will perform in the Shoppes at Belmont Plaza from 6 to 10 p.m. for the plaza's summer music series. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- '50s rock band Nomads will perform at the New Holland Community Park at 7 p.m. as part of the park's summer concert series. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Americana band Part Time Managers will perform at Huffnagle Park in Quarryville at 7 p.m. as part of the park's summer concert series. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

July 17

- Sons of Ricky Nelson, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, will perform a tribute concert for their father at the American Music Theatre at 3 p.m. Tickets are $39. More info.

- '70s-'90s cover band Working Man's Band will perform at Fuhrman Park in Marietta at 6 p.m. as part of the park's summer concert series. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will perform Broadway tunes at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge, though donations are encouraged. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

July 21

- The Highland Presbyterian Church will host Reji Woods Production's "Songs from the Silver Screen" at 7 p.m. as part of the Lancaster Lemonade Concert Series. There is no cover charge. More info.

July 22

- Blues/funk band D.C. & Co. will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Blues band Jeanette Stillman Band will perform at Nissley Vineyards at 6 p.m. Admission is $12. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Country/rock band The Hackensaw Boys will perform at Tellus360 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir will perform at American Music Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29. More info.

- Indie band You, Me and Everyone We Know, folk punk band Apes of the State and multi-genre punk band The Twindows will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are a suggested donation of $10, with proceeds going toward the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA, which helps to fund people who "made the decision to terminate a pregnancy but are prevented from using their insurance and cannot afford an abortion," according to the organization's website. More info.

July 23

- Classic rock band Duct Tape will perform at Tellus360 at 7 p.m. Rock band Dimestore Dolls will open the show. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Elvis tribute act Jeff Krick Jr. will perform at the New Holland Community Park at 7 p.m. as part of the park's summer concert series. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Rock guitarist George Lynch will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7:30 p.m. Hard rock band XYZ and heavy metal band All Or Nothing will open the show. Tickets range from $24.95 to $119.95. More info.

- Classic rock band Kodiak will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

July 24

- Jazz band The Rampart Street Ramblers will perform at Fuhrman Park in Marietta at 6 p.m. as part of the park's summer concert series. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Polka band John Stevens Polka Band will perform at the New Holland Community Park at 7 p.m. as part of the park's summer concert series. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Americana band The Steel Wheels will perform at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge, though donations are encouraged. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

July 26

- Indie rock band Past Life will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Pop punk bands Keep Your Secrets and Five Feet Apart will open the show. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 the day-of. More info.

- Roots performer Kevin Daniel will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Folk/Americana band The Honey Badgers will open the show. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Indie band Hop Along will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23 in advance, or $28 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 18 years old or older. More info.

July 28

- Roots band Time Sawyer will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 8 p.m. Bluegrass musicians Jordan and Mark Rast will also perform as special guests. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of. More info.

July 29

- Pop band Mockingbird Trio will perform at Nissley Vineyards at 6 p.m. Admission is $12. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- '80s tribute band The Reagan Years will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 the day-of. More info.

- Classic rock band Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will perform at American Music Theatre at 8 p.m. Valli was the focus of the Tony-winning musical "Jersey Boys." Tickets range from $129 to $149. More info.

July 30

- R&B artist D-BO will perform in the Shoppes at Belmont Plaza from 6 to 10 p.m. for the plaza's summer music series. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

July 31

- ABBA tribute band ABBA The Concert will perform at American Music Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39. More info.

- Irish singer Aoife Scott will perform at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge, though donations are encouraged. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.