From fraktur to fused glass mosaic art, The PA Guild of Craftsmen will be offering 22 workshops in the month of June. Here are 5 unusual classes coming up at the Guild this month. All workshops are at 335 N. Queen St. Registration for workshops can be found on the Guild’s website, pacrafts.org, by clicking on a class page and selecting “Register Now.”

With the “magic” of bundle dyeing and eucalyptus leaves, students will create a unique pattern on a silk scarf. The class is divided into two sessions: the morning session will consist of putting the scarf together, placing it in the dye bath and a discussion of the process. Instructor Carol Reed will also guide students into printing local flowers on paper to make cards. Students will have two hours of free time while the scarves are dyeing and at 1:30 p.m., the scarves will be removed from the bath for the “big reveal.” Students will leave this course having dyed a natural, one-of-a-kind scarf.

Cost:$35 for non-Guild members, $31 for Guild members. A $25 materials fee is due to the instructor at the beginning of the class.

When: June 5, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This course, taught by Michael Peluso, will teach students how to make their own shot glass. Blowing, shaping and color application will be done by the student, and the shot glasses will be ready to take home by the end of the class. No prior experience is required.

Cost: $60 for non-Guild members, $54 for Guild members. A $20 materials fee is due to the instructor at the beginning of the class.

When: June 9, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This three-hour class will leave students having created a fused glass mosaic Lazy Susan. The finished piece will be approximately 12 inches and have a device attached to it, allowing it to spin. The class is designed for beginners, and will be taught by Kathleen Forney.

Cost:$100 for non-Guild members, $90 for Guild members.

When: June 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

An American folk art dating back to the mid-1700s, Fraktur Imagery is created when the traditional motifs of birds, flowers and hearts are rendered in ink, accompanied by ornate calligraphy, then painted in watercolor. The class will begin with a presentation on the history of fraktur and its three different styles in southeastern Pennsylvania. Instructor Emily Smucker-Beidler will then demonstrate the use of ink and watercolor that are specific to fraktur. Students should bring a sketchbook and pencil to help capture their favorite fraktur motifs from the opening presentation, and then translate them into their finished, 5x7 piece.

Cost:$85 for non-Guild members, $76 for Guild members.

When: June 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students will learn several color application techniques and how to make many round marbles – with no previous glass knowledge required. The course is ideal for a second-time student, but all skill levels are welcome. The class is taught by Michael Peluso.

Cost:$60 for non-Guild members, and $54 for Guild members. There is a $30 materials fee due to the instructor at the beginning of the course.

When: June 29, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.