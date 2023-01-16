Whether you're an adult who wants to make beautiful creations out of Lego bricks, or a child discovering their creativity through building — there's never a wrong time to get into Lego building.

"Lego Masters" contestant Dominic Forte gives his tips and tricks on how to approach and embrace the world of Lego building.

Editor's note: This story accompanies a larger profile on Forte and his time in the "Lego Masters" competition. Visit that story here.

Start small, then work your way up.

"Even a set for a new builder, from 300-400 pieces, can be very overwhelming, even with instructions. When it comes to building your own creations, my biggest recommendation for getting into MOC (My Own Creation) building is, get a creator three-in-one set. Build the three models, rip them all apart, and then from the pieces, try to build something completely different, but using the techniques from those three models. That's something I did a lot when preparing myself for 'Lego Masters,' and it definitely helped me."

Learn your colors, and your pieces.

"The more familiar you are with the pieces, the better you’ll be able to use them and build with them. Color theory is also huge when it comes to building your own creations and your own mocks. You don’t want to put so much time and energy into a build and have the colors just be 'meh.' You want it to look good."

Have an idea in mind of what you're building.

"On 'Lego Masters,' Ethan and I learned the process of writing down what (we) wanted to build. Drawing it out helps a lot, (as well as) writing down some key bullet points of what you're trying to build to help you stick on that track so you don't build something else or get distracted."

Seek out inspiration.

Forte recommends following the Instagram account @TipsandBricks to immerse yourself into the world of Lego. In addition, Forte recommends Rebrickable.com, a website that helps people use Lego sets they already have to create something new.

If all else fails, just start building.

"Get a bunch of random pieces and go from there. See what your imagination starts. It's not for everybody; sometimes it takes a little bit of time to get into that rhythm of getting pieces and going from there. You'd definitely be surprised what your mind comes up with."

To follow along with Forte and his Lego building adventures, follow him on TikTok and Instagram at @coolguydom02.