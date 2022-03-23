This weekend, you may see someone in a blue, spiky wig with a foam weapon walking around Lancaster city.

Friday marks the first day of the weekend-long anime convention Zenkaikon, held at the Lancaster County Convention Center for the first time since 2019.

Zenkaikon, and its attendees who dress in fun costumes, brings cosplay to the forefront of Lancaster for a weekend, as people travel from all over to visit the yearly event.

For the uninitiated, cosplay, short for "costume play," is the practice of dressing up as a character from some form of media, be it TV shows, anime, movies and books. (It doesn't have to just include things from media; people can dress as their favorite characters they've created, or dress up as something completely original and unique).

Cosplays can be as simple or as complicated as the person wearing the cosplay wants it to be. Some people feverishly labor over each detail of their costumes, while others are more lax.

Jade Lind, a special education teacher from Royersford, about an hour east of Lancaster, loves to cosplay. She has cosplayed since 2014 and chronicles her costumes on her Instagram page, @arcadejade_.

Her favorite part of going to conventions while dressed up is the reactions she gets to the characters she portrays.

Lind is close friends with Kate and James Farbo, who own game-and-general-nerdery store Farbo Co. in downtown Lancaster, at 9 W. Grant St. Together they have hosted cosplay and Dungeons & Dragons workshops.

"They are very dear friends of mine who hold a special place in my heart, and also have the love for nerd culture as much as I do," says Lind in an online interview with LNP|LancasterOnline. "I like to call them the nerd king and queen of Lancaster!"

Lind plans to go to Zenkaikon this weekend, cosplaying as Scarlet Witch from upcoming Marvel film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and Sprigatito, the new grass starter Pokemon announced for its upcoming games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

She says she often hears that people struggle with cosplay, as they feel like they have to be a certain body type or size to make a costume work.

"It does not matter if you look like the character; we cosplay because we love those characters, and what cooler way to show that then to do your own spin on it?" Lind says. "Anyone of any age, race, religion, size, gender, etc. can cosplay whoever they want and make it their own. At the end of the day, we are just nerds doing something we love. That should bring us together more than anything!"

Ahead of Zenkaikon, Lind prepared five tips, in her own words, for LNP|LancasterOnline readers interested in finding a cosplay to wear before the convention this weekend.

1. Do a casual or a modern version of a character using clothes you would normally wear.

2. Use bits and pieces of old Halloween costumes or cosplays, like wigs.

3. Thrift! You’d be surprised how much you can find at thrift stores that can be used for cosplays. Dollar tree is also a great place to get cheap craft supplies to make accessories, props, etc.

4. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Fine details aren’t usually noticeable to others.

5. Cosplay is for everyone and up to your interpretation. It's totally fine to do it however you are comfortable with! Just have fun with it.

Zenkaikon runs from Friday to Sunday at the Lancaster County Convention Center. For more information, visit zenkaikon.com.