A year and a half after the Fulton Theatre’s “Kinky Boots” was canceled just two weeks into its run because of the pandemic, the theater’s mainstage shows are back and ready welcome audiences once more.

The Fulton will kick off its 2021-22 season with a production of “Fun Home,” a biographical play about cartoonist Alison Bechdel. “Fun Home” audiences will also be some of the first guests to see the historic venue’s $30.5 million renovations. (See more about the renovations here).

Ahead of the Fulton's debut of “Fun Home,” here are 5 things you should know.

“Fun Home” is based on an autobiographical graphic memoir about Alison Bechdel

Bechdel is an artist who was originally known for an LGBTQ comic strip which ran from 1983 to 2008.

She released an autobiographical graphic novel called “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” in 2006 about her experiences with her parents, her dad dying by suicide and her navigating the world after coming out as a lesbian.

The graphic novel was met with critical acclaim, garnering praise from The New York Times, Time Magazine and Amazon. It received an Eisner Award for Best Reality-Based Work.

Bechdel was from PA, and ‘Fun Home’ takes place in her hometown

Bechdel was born in Loch Haven, Pennsylvania, the county seat of Clinton County.

Her childhood home, where she lived until 1981, was about 10 miles away in Beech Creek.

"Fun Home” is set in Beech Creek. In 2000, there were just over 700 Beech Creek residents, according to U.S. census data.

After Bechdel’s father died, her mother sold the Beech Creek home and moved to Bellefonte, near State College.

In 2015, the Broadway cast from “Fun Home” visited Bechdel’s childhood home, where the play was based. Bechdel joined them with her partner; she hadn’t been to that house since 2006, according to media reports.

Lead actor Kate Fahrner has played Bechdel multiple times

Kate Fahrner first learned about the play through a friend who said she reminded them of Bechdel.

“I see a lot of myself in Alison,” says Fahrner, whose role acts as a narrator throughout the play’s events.

Two other actors are also playing Bechdel: Abigail Isom (Medium Alison) and Lily Philbrook (Small Alison).

This is Kate Fahrner’s second time playing Bechdel in an on-stage production, the first being at Virginia Stage Co.

“If I could play this role for the rest of my life, I would be happy,” Fahrner says. “Which is funny … I am not one of those people that likes to do one role for a long time.”

Fahrner says that the role speaks to her because of the universal themes the play has to offer.

“The show is about that moment when you look back and see the grownups in your life, your parents, as human. As kids, we just think the world revolves around us,” Fahrner says.

Many of the actors in ‘Fun Home’ have been in previous Fulton shows

Lead actor Fahrner is no stranger to the Fulton. In 2018, she played Una in “Blackbird” and Miss Casewell in “The Mousetrap,” both Fulton productions.

Fahrner was set to play Lauren in “Kinky Boots,” which closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

Jeffrey Coon -- who will play Bechdel’s father, Bruce – has most recently starred in the Fulton’s production of “Murder on the Orient Express” as Colonel Arbuthnot.

Coon has had roles in Fulton shows “Peter Pan,” “Mamma Mia” and “Blackbird,” among other roles.

Christian Giancaterino (John Bechdel) played Young Charlie in the Fulton’s “Kinky Boots” and Abigail Isom (Medium Alison) starred in “Next to Normal.”

“Fun Home” will be made into a film

Nine Stories Productions, the studio brainchild of award-winning actor Jake Gyllenhaal and producer Riva Marker, announced in January 2020 it would be putting forth a film adaptation of “Fun Home.”

This will be Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, and he will play the role of Bruce Bechdel, Alison’s dad. Other actors have yet to be cast.