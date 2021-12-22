Christmas is quickly approaching, but it won't much disrupt Lancaster County's entertainment scene.

There are still a few ways to celebrate the arts this week.

Here are five events to attend in Lancaster County this week. Because the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic is ever-changing, check with individual venue websites for the latest information before heading out the door.

Party at Wacker Brewing Co.

Wacker Brewing Co. will host a Festivus and ugly sweater-themed party before Christmas. The restaurant will offer games and prizes.

More information: Thursday, Dec. 23 from 7 to 10 p.m. | Wacker Brewing Co., 312 Beaver Valley Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | 21+ | More info

Leo and the DiSantones

Leo DiSanto and his band will play jazz songs, as well as holiday songs, at Phantom Power tonight. The preview describes it as "an intimate holiday concert experience delivered like a fruitcake with a double shot of bourbon and a touch of Muppet-like mirth."

More information: Thursday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $12 in advance, $15 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Jazz on King

The Todd Fulginiti Trio offers live jazz on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Mod-style apparel is encouraged, but not required.

More information: Thursday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | 21+ | More info

'A Longwood Christmas'

Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square will host a fire-and-ice themed Christmas celebration at its gardens through Jan. 9. It features fire pits, over 500,000 lights, fountains, plants and more. Be sure to check its website ahead of time; tickets are timed and may be sold out. Read about our coverage on Longwood Gardens here.

More information: Friday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square | Cost: $30 for adults, $27 for seniors (62+) and college students, $23 for military and veterans, $16 for children (5-18), $2 for SNAP/EBT cardholders, free for children (0-4) | More info

Local music showcase

Phantom Power will host local artists Clementine, Nathan Kraus Trio and Vedo Underated.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $5 | 21+ | More info