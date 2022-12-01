Can you hear the bells?

Sight & Sound Films debuted its first feature-length film, "I Heard the Bells" to the world today, featuring locally cast actors and Lancaster County flair.

The film was several years in the making; the first concepts for movies happened in 2018 or 2019, but Sight & Sound didn't start filming until January 2021.

"When it came time for Sight & Sound to go beyond the stage, and onto the screen, we wanted to start with something that was a historical film based on Christmas. Something we could do in our own backyard," says Joshua Enck, director, producer and writer of "I Heard the Bells."

The film tells the story of famed 19th-century American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, and the events that led to him writing the poem "Christmas Bells," which would become beloved Christmas carol "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day."

Before you watch "I Heard the Bells," which runs from Dec. 1-8 in select local theaters, here are a few things you should know.

The movie has high production value.

"I Heard the Bells" looks like any other movie you'd see in theaters, from the costumes to the props, to the actors themselves.

All things considered, the movie would be considered a lower-budget film by Hollywood standards, Enck says. The production cost Sight & Sound about $3 million. (The average cost of making a feature film is between $100 million and $150 million, according to the Nashville Film Institute.)

"We wanted to create the perception of a big-scope film, and so we shot wide angle, we had 20 horses, we had huge battlefield scenes up in Gettysburg," Enck says.

Much of "I Heard the Bells" was created in-house at Sight & Sound, with props from local antique shops (or, at times, handmade by the Sight & Sound staff).

Andrea McCormick, the mastermind behind the American Music Theatre's yearly, often-sold out Christmas show, created the costumes for the production — those who see the movie will recognize the large role costumes and clothes play.

'I Heard the Bells' is faith-centered, but not Biblical like their theater productions.

Sight & Sound Theatres is widely known for its retelling of stories from the Bible, creating immersive performances that tell the tales of figures like Jesus, David and Queen Esther.

While Sight & Sound Films' productions will be faith-based, they won't be tales exclusive from the Bible.

"The intent is to be Christ-centered and faith-based, but to get into the lives of people from our past that are where we're at," Enck says. "It's not always easy to find your way with your faith in this world ... With these people from history, you're navigating life and holding onto faith sometimes."

Faith was a large theme of "I Heard the Bells," but it wasn't the only focus.

The movie deals heavily with grief and tragedy, and the struggles of keeping faith during those times, but it was done in a way that's approachable for all audiences, Christian or not.

"This is a really impactful story of finding hope when you think you've lost it," says Jonathan Blair, who plays Longfellow's son Charley. "The film depicts a really dark time in a man's life, where he doesn't think he'll feel hope again, and I think the film is so potent in delivering the message, there's light at the end of the tunnel."

It's largely historically accurate, but still respectful toward its audience.

Longfellow's life is messy at times, riddled with tragedy. A quick fact check shows that the movie is largely true to the actual historical events in Longfellow's life, though it does leave a few details to the imagination.

The love of his life, Fanny, meets an untimely death, and he falls into a deep depression. The real death itself is gruesome to read about, but the movie handles it tastefully, making it suitable for families to watch without fear of young children being afraid.

"I Heard the Bells" doesn't gloss over Longfellow enduring immobilizing bouts of depression, nor does it shy away from the fact that he turns to drugs to cope with his struggles. But, the film doesn't graphically indulge, either.

To prepare for the role as Longfellow, director of musical theater at Lancaster Bible College Stephen Atherholt read many books about him, as well as journal entries.

"He's a creative, and so I resonate with the way that he sees the world," Atherholt says. "He is passionate."

While Atherholt says he hasn't gone through many of the tragedies that Longfellow went through, he was able to get into the headspace for the role by trying to put himself in Longfellow's shoes, taking his mind to times where he previously felt grief.

"I hope the viewers will walk away knowing they're not alone," Atherholt says. "That they have hope. That no matter what struggle or tragedy they're going through in their lives, that they're not alone, and that they're loved."

Most of 'I Heard the Bells' was filmed in Lancaster County, and it's obvious if you know where to look.

It was important to Enck to be able to make most of the movie "in (their) own backyard," he says. So, many of the filming locations in the movie were in Lancaster County.

Some notable locations include Strasburg Rail Road (and downtown Strasburg), the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, Moonstone Manor in Elizabethtown, Trinity Evangelical Church in Manheim and Mount Hope Winery, north of Manheim.

The bell sounds frequently used in the movie were recorded from the Trinity Church. (Fun fact: Enck grew up in Manheim, and those same church bells were the ones he grew up listening to).

Sight & Sound also owns a few barns and extra property near the main theater, where they were able to build and film several movie scenes.

The three principal actors in the movie, as well as the director, have all worked with Sight & Sound for a number of years, and live in Lancaster County.

The director and actors in "I Heard the Bells" are no strangers to Sight & Sound. They're all local and have worked or performed with the company in numerous capacities.

Here's a quick rundown of the director and main actors of "I Heard the Bells."

- Joshua Enck, 46, is the president and chief story officer of Sight & Sound Theatres and has worked there for 28 years. Enck, who currently lives in Strasburg, is responsible for directing and producing Sight & Sound's stage productions, most notably "Jesus."

- Stephen Atherholt (Henry Wadsworth Longfellow), 46, has worked with Sight & Sound for about 12 years. He lives in the Lancaster area.

- Jonathan Blair (Charley Longfellow), 27, lives in the Millersville area has worked with Sight & Sound since 2018, originally being cast as one of the two titular actors to play "Jesus." Currently, Blair plays the role of Jonathan in Sight & Sound's production of "David."

- Rachel Day Hughes (Fanny Longfellow), 31, worked with Sight & Sound since 2013, playing integral roles in "Jesus," "Queen Esther" and "Moses," among other productions.

Out of the three actors, only Blair had any experience in the film industry, but both Atherholt and Day Hughes, who played Fanny, got a lot from the experience, they say.

"I fell in love with the whole process, the whole vibe of the community and the all-hands-on-deck all day long nature of shooting a film," Day Hughes says.

"There's hundreds of people all focused on capturing this one intimate moment."