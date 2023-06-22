5 summer hat trends to keep you looking and feeling cool

This summer, hats have reestablished their presence atop the list of must-have accessories. Whether you’re running errands, hitting the beach, or dressing for an evening gala, designers have introduced a variety of styles to match virtually any occasion. If you’re not sure which hat style is right for you, here’s a breakdown of the top five trends this season and how to wear them.

Dad Hats

First mom jeans, now dad hats? Apparently, our parents are cooler than we thought! You might be wondering, “what exactly is a dad hat”? The easiest way to describe a dad hat is that it’s similar to a regular baseball cap, but with less structure. If you sat your dad hat down on a table, the crown of the hat would collapse and lose its form due to its soft construction. Some other key features of a dad hat are its curved brim, cotton twill fabric, and embroidered front logo. The insignia doesn’t need to belong to any business in particular, it could be the logo of a well-established brand or something totally unrecognizable, like your local lawn care business. When you find a dad hat that’s right for you, enjoy wearing it while gardening, working out, running errands, or to a casual breakfast with friends.

Why Try It?

They’re cheap! Many businesses give out dad hats as branding merchandise. You might even have one stashed away in your closet without even realizing it.

Crocheted bucket hats

Possibly the most popular hat trend of 2023, and perhaps the most polarizing, bucket hats are back with a vengeance. As a millennial, I can’t help but be reminded of this style’s last emergence in the early 2000s, when artists like LL Cool J and Britney Spears were rocking this look on MTV. But like any trend, the bucket hat has been reinvented in way that appeals to the creative spirit of Gen Z. While the traditional cotton or canvas material can still be worn stylishly, the best way to embrace this trend is by going with a crocheted bucket hat. For me, the crocheted construction makes this trend more appealing because it feels different from its last appearance two decades ago. Colorful crochet patterns also add a fun, playful element to the look. If you find a crocheted bucket hat with whimsical touches sewn into the pattern, like small sunflowers or strawberries, this is the ultimate way to wear the trend.

Why Try It?

Vacationing soon? Bucket hats are great for travel because they’re flexible and foldable!

Fedora

Could your go-to evening outfit use some extra pizzazz? A sleek fedora might be the accessory for you! For most of us, hats are reserved for casual daytime activities. But this summer, you can expect to see refined fedoras making an appearance long after sunset paired with sophisticated dresses and chic pant styles. The secret to matching a fedora with your eveningwear is choosing a more formal hat fabric. Look for luxurious materials like felt, silk, or velvet, and colors that complement the rest of your outfit. If you want your fedora to stand out, try choosing a color that’s opposite your outfit. For example, pairing a burnt orange fedora with a cobalt blue dress. If you prefer an understated look, opt for a fedora in a neutral color shade, like black, gray, or camel.

Why Try It?

A fedora will make you feel mysterious and sexy…who doesn’t love that?

Boater hat

Nothing says summer like a boater hat! Originally worn by gondoliers in Venice, this fun style has made its way back into the mainstream as one of this season’s hottest trends for both men and women. Fear not, you don’t need to actually be on a boat to for this style to make sense. Those of us who live in even the most land-locked locations can embrace this look. When it comes to design, the boater hat trend encompasses a wide variety of materials and colors. Whether you prefer a classic straw construction or a bold pink hat with jewel and floral embellishments, all versions of the boater hat are on trend this summer. Wondering what outfit to wear with a boater hat? Think yacht club chic. For women, boater hats pair well with bathing suits, sun dresses, and tailored shorts. Men can pull off this look with shorts and polo or casual slacks with a button-up shirt.

Why Try It?

Want to look polished in a hurry? A boater hat will elevate any casual look.

Enlarged Cloche Hat

Popularized in the 1920s, cloche hats were the go-to style for young women who wanted a hat that would better complement shorter hairstyles of the time. Cloche hats were often made of wool and adorned with floral appliques or sequins for a more formal look. This summer, cloche hats are back, but with a modern twist to make them more practical for today’s fashion-forward consumer. First, you’ll notice that many of today’s cloche hats have an enlarged brim, which is perfect for keeping the sun off your face and out of your eyes. Second, designers are choosing to make this hat style in a woven material instead of a traditional felt or wool. As a result, today’s cloche hat makes a perfect beach companion. Its wider brim is perfect for shading the sun and the woven natural material will keep you feeling cool. Wear it while sunbathing, strolling down the boardwalk, or dinning alfresco at your favorite seaside eatery.

Why try it?

The enlarged brim provides great sun protection for your face and this style is a nice alternative to the floppy beach hat.

To read more Balance stories, click here.