The typical St. Patrick's Day celebrations may look a bit different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but there will still be several Irish themed events held in Lancaster County.

From cornhole competitions to trivia nights, there will be something for everyone this St. Patrick's Day.

Here are five events and celebrations to check out in Lancaster County.

Phantom Power

The Ogham Stones, one Lancaster's most recognizable Celtic rock bands, will be performing live at Phantom Power, located at 121 W Fredrick St. in Millersville. Dillweed will kick things off with some Irish tunes and seas shanties before Ogham Stones performs. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The live music will be played in Phantom Power's outdoor beer garden and tickets will be $10 per table.

The Nacho Depot Food Truck will also be available from 5 p.m. to 10.

Phantom Power requires masks to be worn at all times when not seated at a table. They will also be doing temperature checks upon arrival.

Thorn Hill Vineyards

Located at 1945 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, Thorn Hill Vineyards will be holding a St. Patrick's Day drinks special on Wednesday. Guests will have the opportunity to spin Thorn Hill's wheel and win discounts on wine. Specials will be available from 12 p.m. to 6.

The winery will also be hosting their monthly trivia night on Wednesday, March 31. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best green attire.

Trivia night will run from 7 p.m. to 9. First and second place winners win prizes. Everyone is welcomed to join in on the trivia fun, whether it's with a team of friends or by yourself.

Masks will be required at all times when not seated at a table.

Bootleg Auctions

Bootleg Auctions' first annual St. Patrick's Day party and cornhole event will take place on Saturday, March 20. Starting at 1 p.m., teams will face off in the warehouse at Bootleg Auctions for cash prizes. Awards will be given to the first, second, and third place winners.

Each team will have a $30 entry fee. Winning totals will depend on how many people are on the winning team.

If you're not an avid cornhole player, there will also be a 21 and older party event. Entry to the party will be $10.

Bootleg Auctions is located at 199 Bridge St. in Columbia.

Revere Tavern

Located at 3063 Lincoln Highway E in Paradise, the Revere Tavern will be hosting an Irish themed trivia night on Wednesday.

No teams are required, everyone is welcomed to join in on the trivia fun.

During the entire month of March, Revere Tavern will have drink specials in celebration of St. Patrick's Day as well.

Masks will be required at all times when not seated and there will be plenty of room to social distance.

Meduseld Meadery

Located at 252 Harrisburg Ave in Lancaster city, Meduseld Meadery will be holding a night of live music this St. Patrick's Day. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 11 on Wednesday.

Down by the Glenside will provide the musical entertainment as guests enjoy Meduseld Meadery's usual collection of beer, mead, and cask ales.

