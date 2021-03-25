If you’re at all interested in Lancaster city’s visual art scene, you’re familiar with the work of Loryn Spangler-Jones.

She’s an accomplished artist, having showcased her paintings and mixed-media works at local galleries and even Sotheby’s in New York City. She’s used art therapy to help individuals recovering from addiction, and frequently collaborated with nonprofit Music for Everyone to complement concerts with live painting. And in 2016, after working as an art educator and gallery director at Annex 24 Gallery, she opened her own space at 110 W. King St.

LSJ Studios celebrates its fifth anniversary this month, and Spangler-Jones is marking the occasion with a virtual livestream anniversary event 7 p.m. Saturday.

Spangler-Jones answered five questions via email to commemorate her five years of operating a studio space in Lancaster city. Her answers have been edited for clarity and length.

1. How does present-day LSJ Studios compare to the vision you had for the gallery in the days before it first opened?

Being an artist first and business owner second has always allowed me a sort of flexible, open-ended overall vision with direction of the gallery. Similar to sitting down with a blank canvas and a tiny seed of an idea, it is my personal practice to always hold space for it to go in an unforeseen direction. It is generally in this “holding of space” that some of my best ideas are born.

When I opened the doors to the gallery five years ago, I was strictly painting and focused on abstracting the female figure. I have since studied and continue to study subjects ranging from abstracted landscapes, flowers, animals, even boats and now fruit. Naturally, this has absolutely expanded my audience and grown my business. … I am always eager to see what the next best thing I create is and look forward to another gazillion years of creating and growing LSJ Studios.

2. If you could go back and tell yourself from five years ago anything, what would you say?

It’s funny, because I think the answer to this will apply for the rest of my career. I would tell her, “Listen girl, this is not always an easy existence. The art industry alone is not easy. Let alone owning a gallery. There is no steady paycheck. There will be amazing profitable months and there will be not so amazing, not so profitable months. But I promise you, if you continue to show up, do what you love, even when it’s hard, you will ALWAYS be okay. Trust yourself. Trust the process. Show up.”

3. What was a particularly memorable event at the studio over the course of the five years?

There have been so many, so to pick one is challenging. But, I think it would have to be a show I did last year, 2020, as a fundraiser for local nonprofit Music for Everyone. The name of the show was “Friday Night Vibes.” There were 20 works, 18 smaller ones and two larger ones. We were smack dab in the middle of a global pandemic, and at this point, I had completely moved into the virtual world of running a business.

It ended up being one of the most successful shows of my career with 19 out of the 20 pieces sold. I was able to write a check for a little over $3,000 to support one of my favorite local nonprofits. It was truly an amazing experience from beginning to end. Giving back to my community has always been a huge part of who I am and brings me so much joy.

4. How has the coronavirus pandemic affected your operations at LSJ Studios?

Believe it or not, it has made it more resilient, while simultaneously creating an opportunity for me to reach a wider audience. Operating locally within the four walls of my gallery really kept me relatively “comfortable.” When businesses were forced to shut down last year, and after my sheer panic subsided, I quickly went to work with my assistant to create an online platform for people to purchase work and follow my career from the comfort of their living rooms. It seems silly now to think I never sold work from my website, but as with most things, until I HAD to, I saw no reason to build an online store.

I began livestreaming all of my shows where I was able to discuss the work and continue to engage my audience in real time. This also forced me to continue to hang a show the way I would if I was open to the public, which I never realized was such an important part of my overall process. Moving forward, as more and more people get vaccinated and start to venture out again, I will continue to operate both locally and virtually. As hard as 2020 was, I will always be grateful for the tenacity and creativity it grew in me.

5. What are you looking forward to most in LSJ Studios’ future?

Well for the answer to this, you will have to tune in virtually Saturday evening. … To say I am merely excited is the understatement of the year!