Art can take many different forms — and for Kevin Bedgood, it takes shape in the craft of woodwork.

Bedgood, 57, of Harrisburg, will exhibit his sculpted wood art in an exhibit titled “Dreams” at Mulberry Art Studios, 21 N. Mulberry St., in September. His opening reception is 5-8 p.m. Sept. 3, First Friday.

He has been sculpting wood for over 25 years and has taught woodworking classes all over the country and internationally.

Bedgood talked with LNP | LancasterOnline about his upcoming show and his woodwork. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why woodwork?

There’s just something organic about it. Paintings and drawings are one thing, but the textures, the tones, that can be achieved through wood and what nature presents to us are just so comforting to me. Different woods have different textures, and different woods have different colors and grains. It’s such a vast palette that you can really play with, if you take the time to learn about the different woods and what they can become.

How long does it take you to complete a piece?

It depends. If I’m turning a wooden bowl, that can take a couple of hours. Some of the sculptural pieces can take days to weeks. There is the creation process of it and the carving and shaping and whatnot — it takes however long it takes. But then you have to add the finishing process to it, of applying finish and letting it dry and sanding it, and more finish and sanding it and then perhaps a different finish, and that can take weeks. So, I’ve normally got multiple projects in the works at various stages.

What inspires your work?

Much of it is drawn from nature itself, from going on a walk and throwing rocks into a pond, to animals. It’s a natural growth. I did a series a few years ago that was about man’s quest for spiritual enlightenment. People decide they want to be better, want to start seeking things like that, and they start going to different buildings, religious buildings. It takes a period of time before eventually everybody starts to figure out that that spiritual peace comes from within. So, each of those pieces had representations of that spiritual peace in the center of them. Whether it’s man’s quest, whether it’s nature, whether it’s animals, it’s always that outward look and how it reflects internally is really what draws my attention.

What do you hope the audience’s reaction is to your exhibit? What do you hope they feel when they are there?

I really want people to look at things and gain a sense of peace and calm, and that they could look at a piece, and realize that they could bring it into their home and help present that kind of calming effect into their own home. That would be just an ultimate thing for me.

Do you have any goals for the art show in September?

People have a lot of self-imposed limitations of what art is. If people can look at the things I do and realize things don’t have to be flat, they don’t have to be a painting, a drawing. It can be a three-dimensional piece that drives a concept of motion or attachment in what’s going on. If I can get people to see a little more expansive aspect of what art can be, that would be a good thing. That would be an achievement.