Every year, the Lancaster Pride Festival features up-and-coming queer musicians who bring something new to the area.

This Saturday, queer pop singer Bryce Bowyn will perform at Clipper Magazine Stadium on the main stage at 4:30 p.m.

Though he'll be new to Lancaster, he's not new to Pennsylvania. He was born and raised in Westmoreland County, a midway point between Johnstown and Pittsburgh.

He'll perform songs from his latest EP, "A Rosy Retrospect," some of which will be performed live for the first time.

Before the festival, Bowyn caught up with LNP|LancasterOnline via email and talked about the importance of Pride events and his go-to songs for Pride month.

What are you most excited about for Lancaster Pride?

This will be my first time in Lancaster and the first Pride festival stop on my tour so I actually couldn’t be more excited. I put out an EP earlier this year called "A Rosy Retrospect," so Lancaster Pride will get the live debut of some of these songs. It’s going to be a really good time.

When you aren't performing, will you be walking around/experiencing the event?

And I’ll definitely be exploring when I’m not on stage. Pride brings out so many amazing local artists and businesses. Also food…there’s always good food.

Why do you think it's important to have big Pride gatherings?

I’m originally from Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Growing up, there wasn’t a visible queer scene in my town. But today, my hometown has their own Pride festival. I played it last year and am returning this year. It was filled with young people and their families. It was incredible. If I had that growing up, my experience would have been a lot more positive I’m sure.

Young queer people, like anyone, need community and they need to see their friends, family, teachers, and neighbors supporting them. That’s why events like this are so important.

How does being queer inform how you perform as a musician? What do you hope to get through to people in your songs?

I come from a theatre background - therefore my shows are high drama and spectacle. Whether I intend to or not, there’s always an element of camp to my performances. My dancer Rose is dressed like a sexy Bambi for a segment in this show. The gayness is just baked in.

But ultimately, I want people to hear my music and have a good time. I want everyone to dance. It’s been a few tough years for our country and we need to dance together and have some catharsis.

What are five songs that get you in the mood for Pride month?

Easy! "Hold It Against Me" by Britney (Spears). "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" by ABBA. Venus by Gaga. "Scoop" by Lil Nas X and Doja (Cat). "Ruthless" by me, Bryce Bowyn.