Since the beginning of 2022, my wife and I have watched a film on the Criterion Channel nearly every night. Sometimes more than one. Actually, if I shared the exact number of films we’ve watched since the beginning of the new year, some readers would probably accuse me of writing fiction. Let’s just say it’s a lot.

I’m not sure how I lived before having access to the Criterion Channel. But I don’t think about the old me. Now all I think about is the nearly unlimited cinematic bounty that is a mere click away.

The beauty of the Criterion Channel is its extensive curated library of films that you really can’t find in any other single source.

Its streaming library includes, as described on its website, 1,000 “important classic and contemporary films, plus a constantly refreshed selection of Hollywood, international, art-house, and independent films from major studios and dozens of independent distributors.”

The Criterion Channel has something for everyone from experimental short films, to documentaries, to classic noir thrillers, to dramas, to comedies.

Here are five films from five different genres that I recommend checking out streaming on the Criterion Channel right now.

‘Playtime’ (1967)

French director Jacques Tati wrote, directed and starred in his colorful masterpiece of physical and visual comedy. Tati reprises his role as bumbling, but well-meaning Monsieur Hulot — a role he’d played in previous films — as he moves through an ultra-modern Paris. There are seemingly endless visual jokes to discover in this moving piece of lighthearted and sweet comic surrealism that surely rewards multiple views. Tati’s film suggests that the world can be viewed in a different, funnier and more humane way if you just bend the camera a bit.

‘Alice in the Cities’ (1974)

Wim Wenders is quickly becoming one of my favorite directors. “Alice in the Cities” follows a jaded journalist as he attempts to reunite a young girl with her family. It’s the first film in what is known as his “Road Trilogy.” This black-and-white movie is hard to slot into one genre (which is a good thing, in my opinion) but probably best falls under the drama or road movie categories, though there’s plenty of laughs, and it’s also sort of a love story.

‘Come and See’ (1985)

This movie reminded me why it’s important to engage with art that deals with difficult subject matter and doesn’t shy away from the darker side of human history. Russian filmmaker Elem Klimov’s anti-war film “Come and See” follows a teenager as he joins the Belarusian resistance to the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union during World War II and all the horror he witnesses. It’s probably the most powerful film I’ve ever seen, and there are images, both beautiful and horrible, in it that I’ll never forget.

‘Lenny Cooke’ (2013)

Before the Safdie brothers dove into the high-stakes world of sports betting with their frantic film “Uncut Gems” (2019), they made a documentary focusing on a basketball player that was almost a household name. Lenny Cooke was supposed to be as popular as LeBron James (who appears in the film as Cooke and James battle it out on the court during a high school basketball camp), but his dream of becoming an NBA star never materialized. It’s a poignant sports story and excellent documentary for basketball fans as well as film fans.

‘Them’ (2006)

First of all, I’m not trying to be a tough guy, but not many horror movies actually scare me. I still enjoy them, but I really like it when I actually feel scared or find myself in bed later wondering if I heard something. (Yes, I did get scared by some of the “Paranormal Activity” movies.) There’s a certain kind of horror movie that does this for me. Usually it’s one where the danger lurks just outside of the camera view while it plays with your mind. Think more suggestive than outright bloody. This 2006 French-Romanian horror film is that kind of movie for me. It also claims to be based on a true story and whether it actually is or not, does somehow take things up a notch or two.

Mike Andrelczyk is an LNP staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.