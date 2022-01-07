Five Lancaster city-based artists will work for 18 months to create temporary, but engaging, works of public art with a $15,000 grant awarded by Lancaster city on Wednesday.

Matty Geez, Dominique Miller, Libby Modern, Shauna Yorty and Teatro Paloma were chosen for the grant and mentorship program, called Public Art Community Engagement (PACE) Neighbors.

The artists will go through a year-long program that will assist them in their creations and network them with other artists.

A committee of people engaged in the art community selected the artists, according to a press release from Lancaster city Wednesday.

"PACE Neighbors will be key to creatively connecting our community to our comprehensive planning process," says Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace in the press release. "I am excited to see local artists bring their talents to these conversations."

At the end of the program, the artists' works will be showcased in the Winter Visual Arts Center on Millersville University's campus, or on the Franklin & Marshall College campus.