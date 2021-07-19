Lancaster Indie Retail Week, the annual celebration of Lancaster city retailers, kicked off Friday, July 16, and runs through Saturday, July 24.

The event encourages residents and visitors to shop local, and many participating businesses are offering discounts and promotions.

Shoppers this week can visit the more than 60 participating downtown bookstores, record shops, plant bars, cupcake stores, spas, clothing retailers and more. For a full list of participating businesses, visit lancindieretail.com.

Ryan Keates, co-owner of graphic T-shirt shop Foxduck, says Indie Retail Week highlights all that Lancaster city has to offer.

“Owning a small business in these times, it’s important for everyone to kind of work together and Indie Retail Week is just kind of one of those tools that you can use to highlight all of the special things that make the town special," Keates says. "What makes the town special is the small businesses."

Click here for video of Read Rose Books co-owners explaining what Lancaster Indie Retail Week means for them.

Headed out for your own Lancaster Indie Retail Week adventure? While there's plenty to be found around town, here are five unique, quirky items worth checking out at participating businesses.

Make-Your-Own Plant Terrarium

Where: Gallery Grow Plant Bar, 150 N. Prince St.

Cost: The price scale begins at $20, with 10% off for Indie Retail Week.

Lancaster Market Days-themed hat

Where: Foxduck, 11 W. King St.

Cost: $32, plus 10% off for Indie Retail Week or 20% off when presenting a receipt from another Lancaster County business.

Locally made cupcakes (with a free drink option)

Where: Lancaster Cupcake, 24 W. Orange St.

Cost: A single cupcake costs $2.95, but six will get you a free medium lemonade, iced coffee or iced tea.

Hempfield Botanicals Muscle Recovery Lotion

Where: Make Scents Natural Spa Line, 336 N. Charlotte St., Suite 100

Cost: $59.95, plus 20% off for Indie Retail Week

Bargain books -- from a punny seller in the Red Rose City

Where: Read Rose Books, 23 N. Prince St.

Cost: Check out the store's $5 book table. Each book is $5, plus an extra 10% off.