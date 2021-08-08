The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games may be coming to close today, but if you’d like to bask in the rich history and culture of Japan a while longer, here are five books to check out.

There are many excellent Japanese writers, as well as writers from other countries writing about Japan. So many, in fact, that there are enough great books to create a Mount Fuji-sized stack of literature. This extremely abbreviated list is culled from my own bookshelves.

Those who are already missing the Olympics will be happy to see the list includes a few Olympic event-themed books. Some of these titles are available from the Lancaster Public Library. Feel free to send me your recommendations for Japanese literature, too.

“The Narrow Road to the Deep North and Other Travel Sketches” by Matsuo Basho

The extremely short poem, known as the haiku, is probably Japan’s biggest contribution to global literature, and Japan’s most well-known haiku poet is Matsuo Basho. Besides haiku, Basho, the son of a samurai, wrote prose including several collections of travel writing in the haibun style, which combines prose and haiku. If you’d like to take a trip through 17th-century Japan — when the city of Tokyo was called Edo — there’s probably no better guide than Basho. His poetic sketches of remote villages, ancient temples and perilous mountains are full of humor and humility. This edition, published by Penguin Classics, includes five of Basho’s travel journals with dozens of haiku, drawings and maps of 17th-century Japan. “The Narrow Road to the Deep North and Other Travel Sketches” is available to check out from the Lancaster Public Library.

“Hokusai” by Rhiannon Paget

If you’ve been watching the coverage of the Tokyo Olympics you’ve seen shots of Mount Fuji, but not like the images of Mount Fuji produced by painter, printmaker and illustrator Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). Hokusai’s most well-known work is the stunning series of prints titled “Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji.” This edition, simply titled “Hokusai,” published by the German art book publisher Taschen, features images from the influential artist’s Mount Fuji series along with a range of other illustrations, prints and paintings from the artist’s illustrious career. The book features a detailed biography, critical essays and dozens of landscapes, illustrations of Japanese fables and myths and prints of his iconic ocean waves.

“Kokoro” by Natsume Soseki

Natsume Soseki (1867-1916) began his literary career writing haiku but found wider success with his novels. Soseki, who was born in the 2020 Olympic host city of Tokyo, lived during the Meiji era (1868-1912), which according to the foreword of the 1985 Gateway Editions version of “Kokoro,” was a transitional period when Japan emerged as a modern nation. Yet, Soseki’s writing feels very modern.

“Kokoro” which translates to “the heart of things,” was written two years before Soseki’s death and is a first-person account written in a deceptively simple style about Japan’s transition to modern society and a young man’s relationship to an older man he calls “Sensei.” The popular modern novelist Haruki Murakami (who appears later in this list) has called Soseki his favorite Japanese writer — and after reading “Kokoro,” it’s easy to see why.

“Zen in the Art of Archery” by Eugen Herrigel

Many Lancastrians tuned into the archery events during this Olympic Games to see how Lancaster 17-year-old Casey Kaufhold fared. (She finished 17th in an individual archery competition in the games.) In 1948, German philosophy professor Eugen Herrigel published “Zen in the Art of Archery” — a book about his experiences studying the “artless art” of traditional Japanese archery under the instruction of a master of the bow sport. Herrigel’s aim in practicing archery was toward spiritual goals rather than consistently hitting the 10-ring that Olympians shoot for. Herrigel is often credited with popularizing Zen in the West with his archery book.

“What I Talk About When I Talk About Running” by Haruki Murakami

From epic novels, like his 928-page “1Q84” (translated into English in 2011), to his massive collection of jazz records, it’s safe to say when Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami does something, he does it big. So, his 2008 memoir about running and writing isn’t about jotting notes and jogging, it’s about running marathons (and even ultramarathons) and the connection to his approach to novel-writing. Murakami, author of more than a dozen books, writes in a casual and humorous style about training for triathlons, running a marathon in Marathon, Greece, anecdotes about Olympic distance runners and memories of running a course through the 2020 Olympic host city. “What I Talk About When I Talk About Running” is available at the Lancaster Public Library.