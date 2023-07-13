The dog days of summer are here.

If you're finding it hard to keep the little ones occupied or engaged, we curated a list of family-friendly activities to do in Lancaster County that gets the family out of the house, but still keeps you in air conditioning.

A fun day out can be as simple as going to your local library to enjoy its often-free programming, or checking out a new museum exhibit.

Here are five activities to help you and your family stay cool this summer.

Go to the movie theater

Lancaster County is home to a few movie theaters, each location having a slightly different selection than the others.

Some mainstream, family-friendly films out now include "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken," "Elemental" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Lancaster County's movie theaters include:

— Regal Manor, 1246 Millersville Pike, Lancaster.

— Reel Cinemas Lancaster 7, 1500 Christopher Place, Lancaster.

— Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lititz.

— Kendig Square Movies 6, 2600 Willow Street Pike N., Willow Street.

— The New Main, 124 E. Main St., Ephrata.

For those looking for more adult, indie movies, check out Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster. (Zoetropolis also offers live entertainment. Veteran children's musician Steven Courtney will bring his backing band the Suitcase Musicians to Zoetropolis for a kid-friendly show 11 a.m. July 29; tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4 and up and free for kids ages 3 and younger.)

Check out an interactive museum

— The North Museum of Nature & Science, at 400 College Ave. in Lancaster, recently debuted a new exhibit called "Dinosaurs Among Us," which delves into the connection between birds and dinosaurs.

The North Museum is the only U.S. museum selected by the American Museum of Natural History to be a premier presenter of the exhibit.

The North Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission costs $11 for general admission. Children younger than 3 years old can attend for free.

— The Lancaster Science Factory, at 454 New Holland Ave. in Lancaster, features several different interactive exhibits fit for children from pre-kindergarten to 8th grade (though, many activities there are fun for adults, too).

Make sure to check out the recently opened Sky Bridge while you're there.

Lancaster Science Factory is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission costs $12 for general admission. Children 2 years old or younger, as well as Lancaster Science Factory members, get in for free.

— The Hands-on House, at 721 Landis Valley Road in Lancaster, features several STEM-themed exhibitions and interactive activities, from an HVAC maze to a STEM lab that features a new robotic arm.

Hands-on House is best suited for those ages 2-10 years old, according to the museum's website.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission costs $12 for children ages 2-10 years old, $10.50 for adults, $9 for active or retired military members, $3 for SNAP card holders and free for members.

Go on an ice cream tour

Beat the heat with a sweet treat.

Discover Lancaster, a resource for both Lancaster County residents and those visiting the county, introduced an ice cream trail app this year that gives people looking for great ice cream a list of around two dozen locations in Lancaster County that sell it.

The ice cream trail's app is delivered through text or email. The app acts as a passport and uses GPS to mark off spots as you go. Most ice cream parlors on the app have special deals and discounts available for those who use the passport.

Check out the app and a map of the featured locations here.

Explore your local library

It's easy to find your next favorite book at your local library, whether you're into feel-good beach reads or edge-of-your-seat thrillers.

But, libraries in Lancaster County offer more than just books. Many of them have free children's programming, including read-alouds, special crafting events, therapy pet visits and more.

Some programs offered locally include pajama story time events at Musser Park, weekly mindfulness classes, toddler-centric programming and more.

Many events at local libraries require pre-registration, so here are a few upcoming July events to mark in your calendars. Register early, as most events have limited spots.

— July 17, 24, 31: The Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. in Lancaster, will hold its weekly Market Monday drop-in event from noon to 4 p.m. Families can walk in and play as if they were in a grocery store. The event is free, no registration required. More info.

— July 19: Musician Phredd, a "one-man band," will perform at the Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road in Mount Joy, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Phredd plays the ukulele, harmonica and kazoo -- sometimes at the same time. The event is free, but registration is required. More info.

— July 31: The Green Thumb Gardening Club will meet at the Strasburg-Heisler Library, 143 Precision Ave. in Strasburg, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Program facilitators Scott and Jacquie Sheely will teach kids how to plant seeds and grow food while working in the library's garden. This program is best suited for kids in grades 3-8. The library hosts the gardening club often, so check its calendar for future dates. The event is free, but registration is required. More info.

For more information, visit lancasterlibraries.org.

Play pretend with children's theater

Several family-friendly productions kick off in July, many of which being shorter and more engaging for kids than the average two-hour-plus shows.

Here are some shows to mark in your calendar.

— "Little Mermaid Jr.," from Servant Stage kicks off July 15 at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Lancaster County Christian School, 2390 New Holland Pike, Lancaster. Admission is pay what you will. More info.

— "Legally Blonde Jr.," debuts at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road in Lancaster, and runs from July 18 to Aug. 1. Admission costs $19 to $22. More info.

— "Elf the Musical Jr.," debuts at Cavod Theatre, 641 W. Main St. in New Holland, July 22-23 at 2 and 7 p.m. Admission costs $12 to $25. More info.

— "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition" from Servant Stage kicks off July 22 at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Lancaster County Christian School, 2390 New Holland Pike, Lancaster. Admission is pay what you will. More info.

— "Marian and Friends, Ventriloquist" debuts July 29 at 11 a.m. at Gretna Theatre, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna. Admission costs $10. More info.

Check out other theater openings and continuations here.