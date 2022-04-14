Whether you fancy live theater productions, art workshops or long hikes, there's something for everyone in Lancaster County this weekend.

Among our best bets for this weekend include a night of jazz at Tellus360, a spring wildflower walk at Shenk's Ferry and three performances of "Jesus Christ Superstar" in Lititz.

Here are five things to do this weekend in Lancaster County.

Funky junk workshop

Parents and kids will work together to create art out of stuff that would normally be considered junk. Katherine Horst, of Horst Arts, will guide people to create beautiful works of art in a collaborative way. Ticket is for one parent and one child older than 5 years old. Supplies are included in the ticket cost.

More information: Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. | Horst Arts, 17 N. Main St., Manheim | Cost: $25 | More info

Todd Fulginiti Quartet

In honor of Jazz Appreciation Month, Tellus360 will host unique jazz acts every Thursday in April. This week, the Todd Fulginiti Trio will perform with vocalist Bailey Fulginiti songs from Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga and more.

More information: Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Good Friday folk art show

Pheasant Run Farm will host a Good Friday folk art show this weekend featuring 12 artists working with various types of media.

More information: Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. | Pheasant Run Farm, 200 Marticville Road, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Mickey's Black Box will host three performances of rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar." Legendary theater icons Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice wrote the music and lyrics to the production. Be sure to check with the venue to see if any tickets remain.

More information: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $22 to $40 | More info

Spring ephemerals hike

Shenk's Ferry Wildflower Preserve will host two three-mile walks this Saturday with the purpose of exploring spring wildflowers that grow along the preserve. Naturalist Keith Williams will guide the hike, and he will talk about the flowers, as well as the ecosystem they support.

More information: Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. | Shenk's Ferry Wildflower Preserve, 857 Green Hill Road South, Conestoga | Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for kids under 12 years old | More info