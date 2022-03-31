On any given weekend, Lancaster County has a multitude of events to attend.

This week, some featured events include a Ukraine benefit, a concert benefiting nonprofit Music For Everyone and a children's book day.

Here are five events to go to in Lancaster County this weekend.

Trans Day of Visibility

Lancaster Pride, the organization that throws Lancaster city's yearly Pride celebrations, will host an event for the Transgender Day of Visibility. The international day brings awareness to issues facing the transgender community, as well as celebrates trans and gender non-conforming people. This event will feature transgender speakers who will share their stories.

More information: Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. | Southern Market Center Community Room, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Mark Vogel artist reception

Artist Mark Vogel, who creates complex works of art with simple shapes and lots of color, will host an artist reception for First Friday at David Lyall Home & Design.

More information: Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.; exhibit runs through April 30 | David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info

Children's Book Day

Manheim Community Library will host a day centered around children's books in celebration of National Children's Picture Book Day. The event will feature local authors, food, activities and book readings.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Manheim Community Library, 15 E. High St., Manheim | Cost: Free | More info

Jamanis & Friends concert

Award-winning violinist Michael Jamanis will host a free-admission concert featuring special guests, including percussionist Matthew Woodson, cellist Jerome Wright and Amanda Kemp, who performs spoken word. This concert is one of three parts of the Lancaster Catholic's Community Outreach concert series.

Together, they will perform works from Bach, Vitale, Gershwin and other composers. For those who are unable to see the event in person, it will be livestreamed on The Jamanis Project's YouTube and Facebook accounts.

More information: Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m. | New Creation Church, 10 W. Farnum St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission, but donations to Music For Everyone encouraged | More info

'A Day for Ukraine'

The Hertzog Homestead will host a Ukraine-themed day featuring music from a native Ukrainian singer, as well as food trucks, a refugee speaker, silent auctions and more. Friends of Ukraine and Raven Ridge Wildlife Center organized this event. All proceeds go to churches in Lviv and Kherson, two cities impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

More information: Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. | Hertzog Homestead Bed and Breakfast, 470 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata | Cost: Free admission, but donations encouraged | More info