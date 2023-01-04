Bingo, dance performances and record swaps — Lancaster County has a little bit of everything going on this weekend.

If you're interested in a short road trip outside of the county, check out the PA Farm Show, with tons of free, family friendly events, right in neighboring Dauphin County.

Here are five events in, and near, to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

PA Farm Show

The Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off this Saturday and runs daily until Jan. 14. There will be family friendly activities, vendors, lots of local food options — including this year's new milkshake flavor, orange cream. Check the Farm Show's schedule for each day's activities.

Follow along with reporter Ann Rejrat's coverage this weekend, and read our primer on the PA Farm Show here.

More information: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Jan. 9-13 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg | Cost: Free admission | More info

'Theory of Mind'

The Catalyst Dance Company will host a dance performance dedicated to peoples' abilities to understand the thoughts of those around them. Some of the dances will be dedicated to topics like relationships, grief and empathy.

More information: Saturday at 6 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $25 | More info

Leo DiSanto and the Corty Byron Band

Two well-known local musical acts will team up for a fun, high-energy performance. Leo DiSanto, known for his solo work, as well as his work with Americana band Vinegar Creek Constituency, will join with the Corty Byron Band in a night dedicated to rock 'n' roll.

More information: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. | Stoner Grille, 605 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Pennsylvania Music Expo

Have a little bit of holiday cash left over, and an ever-growing vinyl collection? Check out the Keystone Record Collectors' monthly Pennsylvania Music Expo this weekend. There will be more than 35 vendors on site, selling everything from records to CDs to DVDs.

More information: Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Spooky Nook Sports, 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg | Cost: Free admission | More info

Designer bag, gift card bingo

The Farm and Home Center will host a bingo event that benefits the Collision Repair Education Foundation, an organization that supports students going into collision repair work. Bingo and raffle prizes include gift cards to Amazon and Target, designer bags from Michael Kors and a live NASCAR racing experience.

More information: Sunday from 1-5 p.m. | Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster | Cost: For 20 games, $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Buy tickets online or at Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster, 1350 Loop Road, Lancaster | More info