There are several ways to celebrate Lancaster County's event scene this weekend.

There's a flea market in Leola for those who like a bargain, a comedy/spoken-word poetry event at Zoetropolis, and, of course, the opening of the PA Farm Show this weekend.

Here are five events to visit in and around Lancaster County this weekend.

Local flea market

The Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association will host a weekly indoor flea market and garage sale starting this Saturday. Items up for sale include vintage Pyrex, antiques, crafts, books, collectibles and more.

More information: Saturday, Jan. 8 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Veterans' Hall of the War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola | Cost: Free admission and parking | More info: Call 717-656-6154

PA Farm Show

Pennsylvania will open its 106th Farm Show starting this weekend, debuting the theme "Harvesting More." A few interesting events this weekend include homemade cake contests, a honey extraction demonstration, a demonstration with the Second Lady of Pennsylvania, Giselle Fetterman and several presentations from known chefs, farmers and businesses. The PA Farm Show continues through Saturday, Jan. 15.

More information: Saturday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 9 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg | Cost: Free admission | More info

Golden retriever open house

The Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host an open house where people can meet the dogs ready for adoption. All attendees are required to wear masks.

More information: Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon | Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds | Cost: Free admission | More info

TCP Laughs Comedy & Variety Show

The Cultured Professional will host a night of entertainment performances ranging from comedians to spoken-word poets to musical artists. Some performers include Ashley Pontius, CJ Brown and R&B group Swimgood, who was just nominated as a contender for 2021's Best R&B/Soul Band/Artist for the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame awards.

More information: Saturday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $25 | More info

Big Fat Meanies release party

Lancaster-based ska band Big Fat Meanies will celebrate the release of their latest effort, "Bad Hand," with a performance which will also feature pop punk band Carousel Kings and prog indie band Stillflow. "Bad Hand" recently received a nomination for "Best Album of the Year" for the Central Pennsylvania Hall of Fame awards. Read more about Big Fat Meanies with this recent interview here.

More information: Saturday, Jan. 8 from 8 to 11:30 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day-of | 21+ | More info