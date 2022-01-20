For those looking for something interesting this weekend, Lancaster and York counties have a good mix of things to do.

Some events include a bluegrass concert, a dinosaur-themed event and a watercolor bird painting class.

Because the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic is ever-changing, check with individual venue websites for the latest information before heading out the door.

Here are five things to do in and around Lancaster County this weekend.

'Alkebulan: Ode to Orishas'

Bryan "King Prolifik" Hickman will debut an art collection at the Ware Center this weekend. The collection is based on African history and cultures, with a focus on the Yoruba culture, which includes people from Nigeria, Benin and Togo, as well as legends of the Orishas, or spiritual deities.

More information: Friday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info

Sicard Hollow

Sicard Hollow, a progressive bluegrass band inspired by the likes of the Grateful Dead and New Grass Revival, will play at Tellus360 this weekend. Harrisburg-based bluegrass band Seldom Said No will open the show.

More information: Friday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info

Fanciful Fraktur birds workshop

Emily Smucker-Beidler will teach a workshop about Fraktur birds at the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen. Fraktur is a style of art that became popular in medieval Europe, but became a notable feature of Pennsylvania German culture. The workshop will teach people how to create Fraktur birds with watercolors, and students will create a 5-by-7-inch bird painting. Students can bring their own watercolors, or purchase a set the day-of for an additional $10.

More information: Saturday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. | Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, 335 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: $85 for non-members, $76 for members | More info

Dreamworks movie trivia

For fans of Dreamworks movies like "Madagascar," "Bee Movie" and "How to Train Your Dragon," test your trivia chops with four rounds of questions. Attendees can play alone or with a team.

More information: Saturday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. | Old Republic Distillery Tavern, 3 Dutchland Avenue, Ephrata | Cost: Free | More info

Dinosaur World Live

An event for kids and adults alike, Dinosaur World Live brings dinosaurs from the pre-historic ages to life. Animatronics include the T-Rex, a triceratops, stegosaurus and more. Afterwards, kids can get an up-close look at some of the dinosaurs during a meet-and-greet.

More information: Sunday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. | The Pullo Center, 1031 Edgecomb Avenue, York | Cost: $25 | More info