There are a few events happening in Lancaster County this week, from standup to musical comedy to concerts.

This list focuses on live entertainment excluding New Year's celebrations (though we have a list for that, too).

Here are five events to attend in Lancaster County this week. Because the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic is ever-changing, check with individual venue websites for the latest information before heading out the door.

'Prom' Broadway musical tour

The new musical comedy on Broadway, "Prom," will stop by Hershey Theatre on its nationwide tour. The New York Times says it "makes you believe in musical comedy again!" Note: Some performances, such as the one on Thursday at 2 p.m. and on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. have been canceled.

More information: Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1 | Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Avenue, Hershey | Cost: $26.15 to $86.15 | More info

Sixtiesmania

Sixtiesmania is a '60s and '70s revival cover band from Las Vegas. They will play three performances at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre this week.

More information: Thursday, Dec. 30 starting at 6; Friday, Dec. 31 starting at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. | Cost: $45 per concert ticket, $74 for a meal and a concert ticket | More info

Sun Not Yellow

Indie rock band Sun Not Yellow will perform at Phantom Power with rock singer-songwriter Denny Zinger, indie rock band The Scouts and nostalgia rock band The Retinas.

More information: Thursday, Dec. 30 from 8 to 11 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $10 in advance, $12 day-of | 21+ | More info

Country dance night

The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey will host a country dance night to help people unwind after New Year's. DJ Mandy will host mini-dance lessons, showing visitors how to line dance and dance with partners. Outside food allowed, but no outside drinks.

More information: Sunday, Jan. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. | The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey, 598 Schoolhouse Road, Middletown | Cost: $5 for adults, free for anyone under 18 | More info

Chanel Ali

Standup comedian, actress and writer Chanel Ali will perform a standup comedy special at Stoner Commons this weekend. Ali has been in Food Network's "Food Debate!", MTV's "Girl Code" and Comedy Central programming.

More information: Sunday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. | Stoner Commons, 605 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster | Cost: $25 to $100 | More info