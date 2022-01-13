It's a quiet weekend for Lancaster County events, but there's still plenty to do in and near the county.

Our best bets this week include an ice-themed festival, a performance by an acclaimed guitarist, an art competition and more.

Because the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic is ever-changing, check with individual venue websites for the latest information before heading out the door.

Here are five events in and near Lancaster County to go to this weekend.

St. Eloise

Jazz-pop singer St. Eloise will perform at Tellus360 this weekend. Her sound is often compared to Diana Krall and Sara Bareilles, according to her Facebook page.

More information: Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $5 | 21+ | More info

FestivICE

An ice-themed festival will line the streets of York this weekend with fire pits and food, an ice slide, a meet-and-greet with Anna and Elsa from Frozen and other ice-themed events. There will also be ice sculptures and appearances from York Revolution's mascot, DownTown, and the FestivICE Yeti.

More information: Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cherry Lane in downtown York | Cost: Free admission | More info

Winter art show

The Lancaster County Art Association will kick off its winter membership show with an opening reception this Sunday. Visitors are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

More information: Sunday, Jan. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. | Lancaster County Art Association, 149 Precision Ave., Strasburg | Cost: Free admission | More info

The Great Create

Horst Arts will host an arts and crafts competition called "The Great Create." It's described as a mix of "The Great British Baking Show" and "Nailed It," but with crafts instead of food.

More information: Sunday, Jan. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. | Horst Arts, 17 N. Main St., Manheim | Cost: $25 | More info

Trey Alexander

South Carolina native Trey Alexander will perform at Phantom Power this weekend. Alexander has been a musician for 23 years and is known for his guitar skills.

More information: Sunday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info