Lancaster County has a little bit of everything happening this weekend.

Events range from a business opening to a toy train show to brunch and a movie with a groundhog.

Because the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic is ever-changing, check with individual venue websites for the latest information before heading out the door.

Here are five events to attend in Lancaster County this weekend.

Fragments of the Past opening

A new antique and vintage store will open in Columbia this weekend with more than 20 vendors who sell toys, games, oddities, handcrafted items and more. There will be raffles and giveaways Saturday and Sunday.

More information: Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Fragments of the Past, 313 Walnut St., Columbia | Cost: Free admission | More info

Toy train show

The Lancaster Farm & Home Center will host the Keystone Division of the Train Collectors Association's toy train show this Saturday. The event will include 120 vendors with train displays and goods for sale. There will also be food for sale and giveaways.

More information: Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m | Lancaster Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster | Cost: $4 | More info

Shemekia Copeland

Roots and soul singer Shemekia Copeland will perform at Phantom Power this weekend in support of her latest album, "America's Child." Copeland has performed in several Lancaster Roots & Blues festivals. Ben Brandt & the Soul Miners Union will open the show.

More information: Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $25 in advance, or $30 day-of | More info

'Groundhog Day' movie with Poppy

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse will host brunch, featuring Poppy-themed drinks (in honor of Acorn Acres' almost-toothless prognosticator, Poppy the groundhog) starting at 10 a.m. Then, the theater will show 1993 film "Groundhog Day," featuring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell. People can meet Poppy after the movie. Read more about Poppy here.

More information: Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $11 | More info

The Crossing concert

Grammy-winning chamber choir The Crossing, with conductor Donald Nally, will perform this weekend. Two faculty members affiliated with The Crossing, Doris Hall-Gulati and Jessica Beebe, were both nominated for Grammys in 2019 for best choral performance, though neither will be in this performance.

More information: Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. | Barshinger Center for Musical Arts, 620 College Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $25 for general admission, $15 for faculty and professional staff at Franklin & Marshall College, free for 50 students at F&M | More info