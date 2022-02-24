There's a lot to do in Lancaster County this weekend, including the county's first mud sale of the season.

Other events include a chocolate-based tour of downtown Columbia, an all-you-can eat spaghetti dinner in Akron and a chance to meet Mirabel from Disney's "Encanto."

Be sure to check with each venue for COVID-19 protocols before you go, as the nature of COVID-19 is ever-changing.

Here are five events to go to in Lancaster County this weekend.

Art exhibit

The Echo Valley Art Group annual exhibit is now on display in the Hess Gallery at Elizabethtown College. Around 20 artists contributed to this invitation-only exhibit, all of whom living in Lancaster County. Exhibit continues through Feb. 27.

More information: Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24 to 25, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 to 27, 1 to 5 p.m. | Zug Memorial Hall, 1 Alpha Dr., Elizabethtown | Cost: Free admission | More info

Chocolate Meltdown

More than 10 businesses in Columbia will participate in Chocolate Meltdown, an event where if you visit Columbia businesses, you'll receive free chocolate samples. Some participating businesses include The Golden Whisk, Hinkle's Restaurant and Third Street Vintage. For a full list of businesses, visit the event's Facebook page.

More information: Friday, Feb. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. | Several downtown Columbia businesses | Cost: Free admission | More info

Mud sale

Lancaster County's first mud sale of the season will be in Strasburg this Friday and Saturday at the Strasburg Fire Company. Among the things on sale will be quilts, lawn furniture, shrubbery, farm machinery, crafts and more. For a full listing of mud sales in 2022, check out our mud sale calendar.

More information: Friday, Feb. 25 starting at 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 26 starting at 8 a.m. | Strasburg Fire Company, 203 W. Franklin St., Strasburg | Cost: Free admission | More info

Charity spaghetti dinner

Team Jennifer Cahill Charities will host a spaghetti dinner in Akron to raise money for female veterans with terminal cancer. This event is all-you-can-eat for those who dine in. Jennifer Cahill, the charity's namesake, died on Feb. 13 after a battle with cancer.

More information: Saturday, Feb. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. | Akron Volunteer Fire Company, 1229 Main St., Akron | Cost: $15 for dine in, $10 for takeout | More info

Heroes at Tiny Town

Kids' favorite characters and superheroes will visit Tiny Town for an event where kids can take photos, have story time and participate in an obstacle course with their favorite heroes. This event will newly feature Mirabel, from Disney's "Encanto."

More information: Sunday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; 3 to 5 p.m. | Tiny Town, 533 Janet Avenue, Lancaster | Cost: $50 for one child (includes free adult pass) and $15 for an additional adult | More info