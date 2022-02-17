Lancaster County has several events in store for those who like musical performances and crafts.

Featured events this week include a performance by a Lancaster metalcore band, a tribute to revered Black singers from the '60s and a belated Valentine's Day dance party.

Be sure to check with the respective venues before going to the events to see if there are any COVID-19 requirements or cancellations, or to see if events are sold out.

Here are five events to go to this weekend in Lancaster County.

'Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold'

American Music Theatre will host a live performance featuring Scooby-Doo, singing, dancing and puppets. It's a kid-friendly event and features audience response videos and other engaging songs and dances. The 2 p.m. show has already sold out, but as of press time, tickets remain for a 6 p.m. show.

More information: Friday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. | American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: $29 to $49 | More info

A Scent Like Wolves

Lancaster metalcore band A Scent Like Wolves will perform at Tellus360 with female-fronted rock band Eternal Frequency and metal band Zombieshark.

More information: Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day-of | 21+ | More info

Bessie, Billie and Nina

The Ware Center will host a performance of "Pioneering Women of Jazz," featuring singers who will belt out songs from Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone. The concert will feature the voices of Charenée Wade, Tahira Clayton and Vanisha Gould. Face masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

More information: Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. | The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $29 | More info

Black Hearts Ball

This dance party is a belated Valentine's Day celebration featuring '80s and '90s alternative and new wave music. DJ Paul will spin tunes.

More information: Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. | The Village, 205 N. Christian St., Lancaster | Cost: $5 cash-only, ATM available on site | 21+ | More info

Art at Brunch

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse will host artist Nichole Madonna for a metal embossing workshop, during which participants will create projects with aluminum. People ages 10 and up are welcome, and coloring pages will be offered to those younger than 10. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

More information: Sunday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $5 suggested donation | More info